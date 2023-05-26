Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington announced the Market Street Garage will resume regular gate operations on Monday, June 12.

Parking in the garage has been free since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, the garage kept its gates raised for ongoing repairs.

Those who park in the garage will see a return of a $50 per month charge within the gated area on upper levels.

The free, four-hour, once-a-day parking is still available outside the gated area on the lower level.

Hourly parking is not available at this location.

Those who need a permit card for monthly parking should call 309-434-2207 for more information.

Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary 'THE GIVING TREE' 043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg 043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg 043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg 043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg