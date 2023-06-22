NORMAL — The 2023 class of McLean County History Makers shares one trait above all else: Above their selflessness, charitable giving and love of community, there is humility.

Six people, representing two individuals and two couples, were honored by the McLean County Museum of History Wednesday night at the annual History Makers Gala in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.

Upon receiving their awards, one after the other, Dottie Bushnell, Hank and Mary Campbell, Charles and Willie Halbert and Guy Fraker, all said they shared the honor with the community they have come to love.

The gala also serves double-duty as the annual board meeting for the museum.

After a lightning-fast meeting that lasted no longer than five minutes, outgoing museum board president Tom Eder introduced the honorees, saying each one has made life better for McLean County residents.

"Bloomington-Normal has prospered and continues to prosper because of their efforts," he said.

Following Eder's remarks, Illinois Voices Theatre performed a short, original piece called "Community of Us," featuring music that was inspired by and told the stories of each of the History Makers.

Each honoree was then presented with an award and remarks about their impact on the community.

Bushnell received hers first, saying she was "humbled to accept this award."

Bushnell was honored for her nearly half-century of work at The Garlic Press, establishing it as a pillar of uptown Normal and a community gathering place.

In interviews leading up to the gala, Bushnell said she prefers to stay out of the limelight, but on Wednesday evening, she thanked her loyal customers, family and "talented employees, both past and present."

Bushnell, supported by her daughter Sarah McManus, said, "I think of how the Garlic Press has become a gathering place ... a place where our community connects and feels welcome and provides more than a little free and unlicensed counseling."

The Campbells then received their awards for their decades of service with Habitat for Humanity and working to improve the lives of marginalized individuals in McLean County.

Keith Cornille, president of Heartland Community College, presented the award to Mary Campbell, who is a board member at the college.

He quoted the board as saying, "Mary serves as the conscience of our board. She is the one that will remind us every day what this is about — it's about our students and it's about our community."

Julie Dobski gave the award to Hank Campbell, who is a retired professor from ISU. She said he is a "failure at retiring," citing the many community and international projects Hank Campbell works on.

Dobski channeled famous anthropologist Margaret Mead to compliment the Campbells, saying, "Never doubt the power of a small group of people to change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."

Mary Campbell, not one to bask in the spotlight, said the honor was "extremely humbling."

"I do what I do because it's the right thing to do. If I could think of something else, I might do it ... I love this community."

Her husband said, "We are the ones who are blessed. All we have to do is look out among this crowd ... you get to come together with each other, we get to be part of that."

Hank Campbell said he and his wife, a retired professor from Illinois Wesleyan University, were inspired by their students. He said they gave the couple "a particular zip for life."

Fraker received his award from longtime friend and fellow lawyer Bob Lenz, recognizing his scholarly work on Abraham Lincoln as well as his conservation work in Illinois.

Fraker, originally from New York, said he chose McLean County because he wanted to be part of a community. He said his father, who commuted for work, never got the chance to be part of a community.

"I knew that I didn't want any part of commuting and not being a part of a community," Fraker said. "When I got here, I got involved. And it made my life here much more pleasant. I'm grateful to a lot of you people that I've worked with in these various community activities."

The Halberts capped off the awards, being honored for their work in social justice and fighting for civil rights, equity and equality in McLean County.

Karin Harris took each letter of Willie Halbert's name and found a way to describe the honoree.

She said Willie stands for wise, inspiring, loving, lively, intelligent and encouraging. She also quoted Mark 10:27, saying that "with God, all things are possible."

Timothy Mark Harris, pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington, where the Halberts have worshiped for decades, honored Charles Halbert as a "pillar of true strength and stability."

The pastor said Charles Halbert exhibits "Christlikeness, calmness, composure, coolness ... he is more than a role model, he is a real model."

Charles Halbert, for his part, said, I wasn't expecting this kind of attention. Along the way, I've met some great people here in Bloomington-Normal, great friends.

"I could not have done anything that I have done without the presence and support of many of you here in the audience."

Willie Halbert thanked the community for "just the love and support... We couldn't do anything without the support of family and friends, each one of you, because that's what makes a community."

She noted the diversity of the crowd, too, as a reflection of the community.

"What I love as I look out amongst us, I see diversity. I see love. I see caring people. And isn't that what it's all about when we come together and we put our differences aside and we work together?"

