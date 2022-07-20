Future of former Fox Plaza West unclear after no bids at auction

BLOOMINGTON — It's unclear what the future holds for a long-vacant plaza at West Market and Howard streets, once targeted as a potential solution for west Bloomington's food desert, after the property failed to sell at auction Wednesday.

The sale at the McLean County Law and Justice Center was held as the result of foreclosure proceedings on the property formerly known as Fox Plaza West, 906-918 W. Market St. The opening bid was $197,865, but it failed to garner any interest from potential buyers.

The sale comes two years after city officials and residents gathered in July 2020 to celebrate what was hailed at the time as a new beginning for the property as demolition work began on the properties there. The lot was cleared by December of that year.

Arthur Haynes and Laurie Bell, leaders of the West Market Street Council, said they have been trying to work with the property owner, city officials and nonprofit agencies to acquire the plaza. They hoped to turn it into a home for several retail businesses, community service agencies and a not-for-profit grocery store, and had opened a nonprofit account at Illinois Prairie Community Foundation to help raise money for the effort.

Project advocates celebrated the development of a neighborhood grocery store as a potential end for the food desert in west Bloomington, formally designated by the City of Bloomington, McLean County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The plan, according to Haynes and Bell as well as documents they provided, was that the previous owner, Rajesh Kumar, would agree to pay for demolition and sell the property to the council for $515,000. Kumar died in late 2020, causing a legal and financial standstill for the project.

Before Kumar's death, Bell said, the council tried to secure a loan through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Coalition (LISC). LISC provides funding for local projects throughout the country. According to its website, it acts as an "'intermediary'—a nimble non-profit with strong community partnerships that would connect hard-to-tap public and private resources with underinvested places and people working to access opportunities."

Bell and Haynes said that, in order to secure a loan through LISC, the city of Bloomington needed to be "invested" in the project.

A spokesperson at LISC declined to comment on the project, saying she was not familiar with it.

Kumar's death caused the estate to enter probate, a process by which the courts determine who receives the deceased person's assets and assures all debts and taxes are paid. The properties did have debts and back taxes in 2018 that totaled over $30,000, but Haynes said all parties were working on making monthly payments. These ceased when Kumar died.

Haynes said COVID-19 disrupted many court proceedings in California, where Kumar was a resident, further complicating the situation. "That whole entire year and a half, nothing was getting done," he said. "The bank wasn't getting paid as well."

Bell said many of the major players involved still wanted to complete the agreement. In March, she said, there was a meeting involving the mortgaging bank, the lender, the executor of the estate and the council. She said the parties planned to ratify and agree to continue the previous arrangement.

Bell said there was a sense of urgency. "This was all happening very last-minute," Bell said, "All of us were just flying by the seat of our pants." Despite this, she said, all parties were in agreement with one exception: the city of Bloomington.

A city of Bloomington spokesperson said city staff would not comment because of pending legal issues with the property.

Haynes and Bell spoke to The Pantagraph before the sale and said they were working with a new investor. It was unclear why the investor did not bid on the property Wednesday, and he could not immediately be reached for comment.