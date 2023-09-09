BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society has launched a fundraiser to restore and repair the zoo's 22-year-old carousel.
While the carousel, a focal point of the zoo since 2001, can still operate on a limited basis, the motor and mechanical parts are in need of repairs or replacements, according to statements from the MPZS. The carousel animals and the decorative overhead shell also need to be repaired, replaced and/or repainted. The work is estimated to cost at least $100,000, the MPZS said.
The zoo's largest annual fundraiser, the ZooDo Gala, will include an auction designated to raise money for the carousel project. The ZooDo, set for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Miller Park Pavilion, includes dinner, live music, a magic show, cash bar, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight and are available on the MPZS website.
Donations for the carousel project can also be made at mpzs.org/help-restore-the-carousel or by contacting the MPZS at 309-434-2243.
Watch now: Photos from Brews at the Zoo
Paula Pratt, Miller Park Zoological Society Director of Development; Tracy Patkunas, Peggy Hundley, Dee Frautschi
Jeff Holtke, Ben Jeffreys, Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Lisa Hicks, Katie Fudge Matthews
Amanda and Dan Jones
Enjoying the evening
Tori Fowler
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Jeff and Donna Aldrich, Katie and Austin Myers
Jacki Orton, Jenny MacPherson
Jeremy Studebaker, Kelley Staub
Lynden McGriff, Mike Endris
Volunteers Liz Sullivan and Michelle Forbes
Hanna Bacayo, Debra Ludvigsen, Pat Bacayo
Helena Lefkow, David Page, Debi Turner
Anne Himmel, Santino Lamancusa, Aianna Zachary
Strolling through the zoo
Carrie Adkins
Todd and Natalie Schmidt
Sara Kemp, Stephanie Meints, Nallely Cavazos
Karlie Tucker, Kari Wade
Thomas Garverick, Shelbi Frye, Vicky and John Lauth
Chaparro Jaso, Ema Garcia
Julie and Steve Kubsch
Guests enjoying samples from Industry Brewing Mike Anderson and Jayne Jarigese
Kait and Doug Whiston
Red Panda
Taylor Pena, Keegan Fitchorn and Cathy Wentworth serve Chris Godsey
Mo Baybordi, Megan Howe, Shaun Rascoe
Jared, Jennifer, Travis, and Rachel Gibson
Mandy and Cari Evers, Jeni Reed
Sarah Lessen, Rick Potocki
Cassie and Emma Smith, Aly Frantzen, Tanner Crawford
Emily Themer, Derek Mitzel
Flamingoes
Cheryl Magnuson, Erin Rogers
Ben Jeffreys, Cathy Wentworth
