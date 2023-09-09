BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society has launched a fundraiser to restore and repair the zoo's 22-year-old carousel.

While the carousel, a focal point of the zoo since 2001, can still operate on a limited basis, the motor and mechanical parts are in need of repairs or replacements, according to statements from the MPZS. The carousel animals and the decorative overhead shell also need to be repaired, replaced and/or repainted. The work is estimated to cost at least $100,000, the MPZS said.

The zoo's largest annual fundraiser, the ZooDo Gala, will include an auction designated to raise money for the carousel project. The ZooDo, set for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Miller Park Pavilion, includes dinner, live music, a magic show, cash bar, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight and are available on the MPZS website.

Donations for the carousel project can also be made at mpzs.org/help-restore-the-carousel or by contacting the MPZS at 309-434-2243.

