BLOOMINGTON — Corndogs, funnel cakes, lemon shakeups and all the best fried and grilled eats at the 2023 McLean County Fair are this week's pick for Eats of the Week. The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

"People have been missing fair food because you can't go to a restaurant and get fair food; they're all excited to get their funnel cakes, cotton candy and all that," said Chris Armstrong, who has run Corn Belt Concession with her husband since 1983.

The pair originally started out working auctions at the Wapella Auction House for over 25 years before gradually added festivals and fairs. Now, they spend 10 months out of the year traveling as far as Florida to bring their concessions to different events.

"We've been here so long and live very close to the fairgrounds," Chris Armstrong said, noting her husband has worked at the McLean County Fair since he was about 10-years-old. "A lot of our friends and neighbors are very involved with the 4-H competitions and we know a lot of the other concessioners and are good friends with the people who run the carnival."

Corn Belt Concessions offers hot dogs for $5 or $6 for footlongs; corn dogs for $6 or $8 for footlongs; tenderloins, $8; nachos, $6; fries, $6; and lemonade at $5 and $8, depending on the size; as well as soda and water. Their stand is always the first trailer on the left after walking past the rides.

Chris Armstrong said the lemon shakeups and corn dogs are often the most popular.

With Duchess Funnel Cakes, Angela and Bob Johnson will mark their third year at the fair, having purchased the trailer from Rick Johnson, who operated it for almost 30 years and created the recipes.

Angela Johnson, who owns Balco LLC with her husband, said she always loved going to the fair and ordering a funnel cake and a fresh-squeezed lemon shakeup when she was a kid.

"We just enjoy the people and the fact that they know the trailer from coming to it for years and enjoying the quality of the funnel cakes and other items we provide," she said. "The biggest thing we notice is the shakeups and ours is authentic, hand-squeezed; it's a different taste from what other competitors are doing."

The funnel cakes are $10 and come with a variety of toppings and flavors, including traditional powdered or cinnamon sugar, caramel, hot fudge, apple, cherry and strawberry. Angela Johnson said the traditional powdered sugar and strawberry are their most popular offerings, but the flavors can also be combined and customized.

The Duchess trailer also offers pretzels, $6; corn dogs, $4; and nachos with cheese for $5 or chili cheese for $6. The Johnsons' treats can be found next to the large, white food court tent.

Blake McKinney from McKinney Foods has been serving up corndogs and other fair favorites for the last five years, having inherited the business from his great-grandfather who started in 1927. McKinney said his grandfather created the family corn dog recipe in the '70s.

"Seeing the food available, looking forward to that this year," McKinney said. "Corn dogs are my favorite, and corn dogs and cheese fries are probably the most popular items we offer."

The corn dogs are $8 and a large order of cheese fries is $12. Other offerings include cheeseburgers, hot dogs and Italian pulled sausages at $12; aPhilly cheesesteaks run $12 to $14; and lemonades are $8.

The McKinney trailer is located across from the horse barn where the 4-H competitions take place.

J.C. Zimmerman with the McLean County Pork Producers has run his booth since 2005 and spent the last four at the McLean County Fair inside the mini expo kitchen.

His booth offers pork chop sandwiches for $6; pork burgers, $5; sweet corn, $3; baked potato, $3; and soda, water or tea for $2. A pork chop combo, with a drink and corn or a baked potato, is offered for $10, and the burger combo is $9.

"I love working with people that come in and help volunteer to promote the pork and seeing people that I've developed friendships with over the years. And we probably have the best bargain at the fair for a food item," Zimmerman said. "Hopefully we have good weather and good sales so we can continue to promote the pork industry and our youth scholarships."

Zimmerman added that for the last four years, the county pork producers give up to three scholarships every year to kids who show swine in the 4-H competitions.

The pork booth will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the fair from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Zimmerman said his favorite fair food item besides his pork burgers are the 4-H strawberry ice cream sundaes.

D-Dirty Burger based in Decatur and owned by Alan Richardson has been at the fair for the last seven years. Though they are located at the end of the vendor line, Richardson said their food, which is made from scratch each day on a wood-fired grill, is not to be overlooked.

"This is the first fair I took when I opened this business. We have been doubling our sales every year, so I'm excited to see if we can pull off another doubling," Richardson said. "We're originally from Decatur, so 'Dirty-D' that's where the name comes from and the Trailer Park Boys."

Menu items include the brisket burger, which is a half-pound brisket and burger with coleslaw on top; the brisket mac and cheese; pulled pork; tacos and nachos. Prices range from $8 to $18.

"We really like working up there, we've been working the Bloomington market pretty heavy this year," Richardson said.

Carl's Ice Cream and Uncle Les' Kettle Corn will also be back at the fair this year, as well as many others. The fair runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington.