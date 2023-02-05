BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Lodge No. 43 and Normal Lodge No. 673 recently donated $16,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

The grant funding was secured from an Illinois Freemasonry Charity, the Illinois Masonic Children's Assistance Program.

Grants were requested by Christopher Hathaway, of Bloomington Lodge No. 43, from IMCAP to be used to fund programming and youth needs throughout the year, as well as assist with two holiday programs providing new coats and holiday food baskets for member families. Hathaway personally reached out to Boys & Girls Club CEO Tony Morstatter and Family & Volunteer Coordinator Leslie Adams to understand their financial needs.

Lodge members Connor Ramsey of Bloomington and Joseph Farley of Normal wrote the proposals for IMCAP.

"All great partnerships start with a common cause," Morstatter said. "We are so appreciative of this generous gift to the club, which will make a great impact in helping us meet the developmental, social, and academic needs of our members, while also supporting the financial needs of our club families through various resources, such as coats and food boxes."

The Boys & Girls Club's mission is to empower youth to become productive, caring, responsible citizens, which aligns with IMCAP's mission: "To support children and young adults in need with developmental, social, financial and educational means, encouraging them to achieve their goals, maintain high ambitions and see opportunities as they grow and mature into future leaders of our society."

Visit ilmason.org or imcap.org for more information.

