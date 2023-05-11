The music lineup this summer includes The Tiki Twins, May 31; TyJon Charlie, June 7; Jim & Tommy, June 14; Illinois Rail, June 21; and the Brian Choban Jazz Quintet, June 28.
The bands range from acoustic rock and folk to bluegrass, electric, jazz and more.
Several children from Milestones Early Learning Center dance to the music performed by Patrick Campbell at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Cassondra Collins and her daughter Norah, 1, listen to the music sung by Patrick Campbell at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Graham Cowger and his sons, Elliott, 1, and Alexander, 3, enjoy lunch at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
The month of June will feature musical entertainment during the noon lunch hour each Wednesday at Wither's Park in Downtown Bloomington. Bring a picnic lunch, a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy! Concerts are free.
Several children from Milestones Early Learning Center dance to the music performed by Patrick Campbell at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Cassondra Collins and her daughter Norah, 1, listen to the music sung by Patrick Campbell at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Graham Cowger and his sons, Elliott, 1, and Alexander, 3, enjoy lunch at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Children play around Trotter Fountain at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington during the first of the Lunchtime Concerts, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. The Pantagraph, Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Families and friends gather to listen Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as Marc Boon and Chris Briggs bring back the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department's Summer Lunchtime Concerts at Withers Park in downtown Bloomington.