BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Parks & Recreation will host a free family day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Tipton Park's North Pavilion.
Local businesses and organizations will be at the event and provide activities and games for attendees.
Vendors include Miller Park Zoo, Infinity Martial Arts, Dust to Glory Fitness, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities, Boss Girl A-Z + Bro's, Heartland Heard Start, Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington Police and Fire Departments, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Twin City Amateur Astronomers Club, Midstate Reading Council, Redbird Esports, The Next Step Dance Studio, Carle Health & Fitness Center, All About Fun Inflatables and more.
The park is at 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd. in Bloomington.
Visit
BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
Fourth grader Aliciah May gives a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe gives the official Arbor Day Proclamation on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg
Fourth graders Christian Nobles, left, and Aliciah May give a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
