EAST PEORIA — The Tazewell County Health Department will host the 7th annual Bumps2Babies resource event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

The event will be held at the Fondulac Park District building at 201 Veterans Drive in East Peoria.

The health department will offer free diapers and other baby items at the event, including prizes. The Bumps2Babies event is open to all expecting parents and families with a baby up to 1 year old.

Topics will include the benefits of a health pregnancy, effects of smoking on pregnancy, nutrition, car seat safety, breastfeeding education and more.

All participants will be entered in a drawing for a prize. The event is free and funded by the the Illinois Department of Human Resources.

Call 309-929-0233 for more information.

