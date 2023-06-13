EUREKA — The Eureka Business Association's annual Fourth of July parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church parking lot, located at 700 W. Cruger Ave.
This year's parade will have a longer route to improve safety, with an additional section covering West Burton and West Maple streets.
Participants are expected to register prior to the parade and bring a complete participant information form to the parade.
The form can be found at eurekabusiness.net/events and on the EBA Facebook page.
Call 309-633-7834 for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
