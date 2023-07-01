MINONK — Despite the weather canceling a portion of Saturday's planned activities, scores of people still showed up on July 1 for the Fourth of July Weekend Celebration in Minonk.

"It's wonderful to still be able to celebrate the Fourth," said John Dean as he held his 2-year-old grandson, Asher.

Dean, of El Paso, said his daughter and son-in-law live in Minonk. "We came down here to celebrate with them," he said.

Tessa Arndt is a member of the Fourth of July committee in Minonk. She said the weather, specifically the rain in the forecast, forced them to cancel several activities planned for Saturday, like inflatable playhouses for children.

Arndt said Sunday's plans should go on smoothly: "We'll have inflatables (Sunday), we'll have axe throwing a little bit later. And we'll have a dunk tank (Sunday)."

According to a flyer, they will also have a three-on-three basketball tournament in the morning, a smoked barbecue competition throughout the day and a live band, Wild Card, in the evening.

Megan Lane traveled with her husband and three children all the way from Columbia, south of St. Louis, because her father still lives in Minonk.

"We come every year," Lane said.

Dean said his family would be back out on Sunday "as long as the weather holds out."

He clarified that he was not complaining, though: "It's good we had the rain. The farmers need the rain. But we've been able to come out and enjoy the parade."

Still, the recent storms throughout the state have damaged a large number of homes, like Lane's.

"We'll probably be here because our town, Columbia, Illinois, last night got hit by terrible storms, so we have no electricity," she said.

She is not letting that get her down, though.

"We might be here for a couple of days, now," Lane said. "We're going to make the best of it. Enjoy the time we can."

The midday main attraction on Saturday was the Fifth Street Market with local craft vendors and a few ice cream stands.

"This is the third year for the vendor show," Arndt said. "And it just keeps getting bigger."

There was even a tent selling a litter of 8-week-old puppies, where Lane's family had gathered.

However, the Lane children were not the ones gushing over the dogs. Megan Lane held one puppy in her arms for about 10 minutes before reluctantly giving him back.

Tristyn Grube of El Paso brought her business, Good News Charms, to the market, selling her jewelry for the first time in person.

"It's really exciting," she said. "So far it's been a really good turnout."

Grube is a junior at Olivet Nazarene University studying marketing. She came up with the idea as part of a business pitch assignment.

Grube said she makes her bracelets and charms based on specific Bible verses and they are generally custom pieces. Because of this, the overwhelming majority of her wares are made to order.

"I was scared having ones that people would want because, for a market, you have to make them ahead of time," she said.

Still, she said the crowd on Saturday was a great success.

"It was supposed to start at 11 (a.m.), but people came at 10:30 from the parade ... so we got started right away," Grube said.

Lane said, after spending the weekend with family and celebrating the holiday, they would "hopefully bring home a new puppy."

Lane said she'd name him Bo.

Arndt, who grew up in Pontiac, said the sense of community in Minonk inspired her to start volunteering.

"There's something about this small town that — you want to give back to it," she said.

Arndt co-owns Knight Fitness with her husband Justin, who is originally from Minonk.

"I don't know," she said, thinking about what makes Minonk so special. "There's something about Minonk. It's so nice, people are nice. The community is good."

In fact, Minonk is not shy about flaunting that sentiment.

"Really, the sign coming into town says 'it's a good place to live,'" Arndt said. "It really is."

