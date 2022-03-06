Former State Farm executive, community leader Willie Brown has died

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Willie Brown, a former State Farm executive who played a leadership role in many community service and charitable projects, died of natural causes early Saturday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Brown, whose death was confirmed by the Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, worked his way up during a 38-year career at State Farm, retiring as executive vice president in 2009. He started in 1971 as a third-shift data processor, an entry level position, because he wanted a steady income and benefits, he told attendees at a 2012 event in Bloomington.

“I have never had a job I didn’t like,” Brown said at the time. “And I think that’s because I never had a job I didn’t need. I just made it fun. I challenged myself to make sure that the waitresses always had clean plates ready to go, no matter what.”

Brown was the recipient of numerous awards for his community work, most recently the Heartland Community College President's Medallion Award in 2021. He served numerous community groups, including the United Way of McLean County board of directors and the Achievement Gap Task Force, an effort to improve academic performance in local schools. He served on The Pantagraph editorial board as a community member in the early 2000s.

Brown told The Pantagraph in 2009 that his drive stemmed from his mother, Addie Mae Brown-Johnson, and his old boss at the now-defunct Colonial Pancake House in Normal, where he worked growing up.

“The one lesson I learned (there) was that never ask anyone to do anything you wouldn’t do yourself. I didn’t know I was learning that lesson at the time,” Brown said.

Three years after his retirement, Brown told a group of young people that he still enjoyed volunteering for several community organizations and speaking with groups about his experiences in the corporate world.

“The thing I learned is that you have to treat everyone with respect and dignity no matter what,” he said. “You earn respect by being accessible and talking with people, no matter how high or low they were in the corporation. If you do that, people will notice you and they will know they can count on you.”

