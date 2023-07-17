BLOOMINGTON — On what would have been his 31st birthday, Kristian "KP" Philpotts' love for animals brought joy to hundreds in the community where he spent his undergraduate years.

Friends and family gathered at Miller Park Zoo on Monday to celebrate Philpotts' life, which was cut short last year when he was killed in while working as a Lyft driver in Urbana. An aspiring veterinarian, he was pursuing a doctorate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He had earned a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in 2016 and a master's degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2018.

"He was passionate about his fraternity, animals and his family," said Marla Rice, Philpotts' mother. "He was a loving person and he enjoyed helping people."

Philpotts was killed in January 2022. Police said three 17-year-old boys attempted to rob him and then shot him in the back. Two have since pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case; murder charges are pending against the third.

Five Central Illinois cities that were a part of his educational journey — Bloomington, Normal, Charleston, Champaign and Urbana — jointly recognized Monday as Kristian "KP" Philpotts Day. Philpotts had made a point to volunteer in all the communities where he had attended school.

As part of the celebration at Miller Park Zoo, Philpotts' family paid admission for the first 300 people. An all-day discount was offered for ISU students, staff and alumni as well as members of the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, of which Philpotts was a member.

Free carousel rides and free snow cones were also offered throughout the day.

"It was a nice crowd," Rice said. "Seeing people enjoying themselves, coming over to see what was going on and even coming up to say something about him ... It turned out to be good."

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin were in attendance along with Normal Town Trustee Kathleen Lorenz to issue the official proclamation designating the day.

"He was a tremendous young man and he had a goal where he would give back to every community that he lived in," Marlin said. "I think having a celebration here is absolutely where it should be because this is what his dream was, to become a veterinarian, and it is a perfect way to honor his memory."

Mwilambwe, who was recently in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to celebrate his late father's life, acknowledged the reality of grief while urging those touched by it to look ahead.

"We also have to look to the future and know that the person who has gone on to better pastures is still here with us in some way, shape or form," Mwilambwe said. "Representatives of each of our communities are incredibly proud to be associated with an individual who has made such a difference in his life."

Reggie Osborne Jr. and Steven Austin, members of the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, said Philpotts was one of their most dedicated brothers, someone who embodied the organization's core values and carried them to other communities.

Osborne, who graduated from ISU with a bachelor's degree in education in 2018, recalled how Philpotts would still make time to practice for their stepping shows even after spending almost all night studying in the library.

"The dedication that he had to be a part and perfect his craft was something that stands out to me because not only was he trying to perfect his craft within a fraternity, he was trying to perfect his craft within the education realm which I credit to his parents," Osborne said. "He wanted to make a change; he wanted to have a positive impact with the kids, and for someone to do that and stick with it, I can do nothing but honor and respect him."

While at EIU, Philpotts brought back the university's chapter of Iota Phi Theta Inc. Fraternity in 2021 after a 27-year hiatus. He had been a member of the fraternity at ISU while studying for his bachelor's degree in pre-veterinary medicine.

Austin said Philpotts was always there to motivate and support those around and would always take time out of his day to help anyone who needed it.

Austin, who graduated from ISU with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2019, said he did not know about the fraternity until Philpotts recruited him — but also made sure he was keeping up with his schoolwork.

"He would stay and make me go to the library," Austin said. "It was never fully about becoming a brother and joining the organization; he was more or less making sure I was staying on top of my work.

"That was one of the thing that stuck out to me, and I ended up joining the organization," Austin added.

In another measure to memorialize her son, Rice said she is prepared to award the Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Memorial Scholarship at ISU to a student pursuing a pre-veterinary degree.

Rice raised more than $25,000 on GoFundMe to start the endowed scholarship. She said she hopes that it will help someone focus on school and not worry about finding a second job to cover the cost.

"Anybody that knows me, I'm just a determined person," Rice said. "I'm not going to stop until we got here, until we got the scholarship. There is so many things that he wanted to do in his life and he just loved to help people.

"This scholarship would help the future veterinarians," she added. "When we're long gone, this scholarship is still going to be going on every year."

