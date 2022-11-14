 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Former ambassador Donald McHenry to speak at ISU on Thursday

  • 0
Albright shares travel stories (copy)

Former Ambassador of the United Nations Donald McHenry shares a stage with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during a 2002 visit to ISU. McHenry, a 1957 graduate of ISU, will visit again this week for the Adlai E. Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Center for Performing Arts. 

 STEPHANIE OBERLANDER, THE PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Former United States representative to the United Nations Donald McHenry is expected to visit Bloomington-Normal this week to speak during the Adlai E. Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series.

The lecture series is co-hosted by Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University. McHenry graduated from ISU in 1957, a press release from IWU said. 

Donald McHenry

McHenry

McHenry went on to become an ambassador and then the U.S. representative to the U.N. from 1979 to 1981. Since then he has become a member of various nongovernmental organizations and charitable groups. 

The free lecture, part of ISU's Presidential Speaker Series, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Concert Hall in the Center for the Performing Arts at ISU.

The Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series honors Adlai E. Stevenson II, raised in Bloomington, who was governor of Illinois from 1949 to 1953 and U.S. representative to the U.N. from 1961 to 1965.

World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Residents in Ukraine are slowly returning home after Russia retreats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News