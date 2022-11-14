Former ambassador Donald McHenry to speak at ISU on Thursday

Former United States representative to the United Nations Donald McHenry is expected to visit Bloomington-Normal this week to speak during the Adlai E. Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series.
The lecture series is co-hosted by Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University. McHenry graduated from ISU in 1957, a press release from IWU said.
McHenry went on to become an ambassador and then the U.S. representative to the U.N. from 1979 to 1981. Since then he has become a member of various nongovernmental organizations and charitable groups.
The free lecture, part of ISU's Presidential Speaker Series, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Concert Hall in the Center for the Performing Arts at ISU.
The Stevenson Memorial Lecture Series honors Adlai E. Stevenson II, raised in Bloomington, who was governor of Illinois from 1949 to 1953 and U.S. representative to the U.N. from 1961 to 1965.
