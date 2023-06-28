BLOOMINGTON — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will host historic 1929 Ford Trimotor flights July 6-9 at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

Chapter 129, Bloomington-Normal’s chapter of EAA, will host the flights as part of the international organization’s Ford Trimotor tour across the U.S.

Adults and children will be able to fly aboard the aircraft — considered the “first luxury airliner” — 2-5 p.m. July 6, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7-9.

Reservations made in advance are $65 for children 17 and under and $85 for adults. Walk-up flight seating reservations will cost $95.

Viewing the aircraft is free and open to all, and personal photography is encouraged. Access to the plane is available during flight hours; however, all guests utilizing the airport’s ramp must be guided to and from by an authorized escort.

Viewers can access the aircraft through the north hangar at Synergy Flight Center, off Carnahan Drive next to the Prairie Aviation Museum.

To reserve a flight, visit tinyurl.com/527tmy6r. For additional information about EAA, contact Charlie Bates at eaachapter129@gmail.com.

