BLOOMINGTON — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will host historic 1929 Ford Trimotor flights July 6-9 at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
Chapter 129, Bloomington-Normal’s chapter of EAA, will host the flights as part of the international organization’s Ford Trimotor tour across the U.S.
Adults and children will be able to fly aboard the aircraft — considered the “first luxury airliner” — 2-5 p.m. July 6, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7-9.
Passengers line up for a flight on the Liberty Aviation Museum Ford Tri-Motor aircraft Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington. Flights are scheduled through Sunday and sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association and local businesses.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reservations made in advance are $65 for children 17 and under and $85 for adults. Walk-up flight seating reservations will cost $95.
Viewing the aircraft is free and open to all, and personal photography is encouraged.
Access to the plane is available during flight hours; however, all guests utilizing the airport’s ramp must be guided to and from by an authorized escort.
Viewers can access the aircraft through the north hangar at Synergy Flight Center, off Carnahan Drive next to the Prairie Aviation Museum.
To reserve a flight, visit
tinyurl.com/527tmy6r. For additional information about EAA, contact Charlie Bates at eaachapter129@gmail.com.
Photos: Local pilot flies historic Ford Tri-motor
061518-blm-loc-5trimotor
Bill Thacker, an EAA pilot from Chenoa, describes how cargo could be loaded onto a wing of the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-1trimotor
Passengers line up for a flight on the Liberty Aviation Museum Ford Tri-Motor aircraft Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington. Flights are scheduled through Sunday and sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association and local businesses.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-3trimotor
Reporters sit in single-row seating aboard a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor plane during a media flight Thursday, June 14, 2018 from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-2trimotor
Bill Thacker, a Chenoa pilot, finds the controls in a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft a little different from the commercial jets he has flown for United Airlines. He is one of a handful of pilots who fly the plane around the country; it's in Bloomington-Normal this weekend.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-4trimotor
Nine cylinders power each engine in the three-engine Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-6trimotor
The three-engine design of the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft set new standards for aircraft in the late 1920s. Many design aspects of the plane are still in use today.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-7trimotor
Take-off from the ground in the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft is an experience passengers won't forget. The plane maneuvers far more nimbly than a large commercial jet.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-8trimotor
The pilots fly behind the large central engine in the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-9trimotor
The historic Ford Tri-Motor captures everyone's imagination, including experienced pilots.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-10trimotor
Metal work on the tail of the Ford Tri-Motor was advanced for the day.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-11trimotor
Bill Thacker, an EAA pilot from Chenoa, right, starts the engines on the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-13trimotor
The Ford Tri-Motor taxis for a flight at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-14trimotor
Bill Thacker, an EAA pilot from Chenoa, flies the Ford Tri-Motor aircraft over Central Illinois Regional Airport.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061518-blm-loc-12trimotor
The only glass in the Ford Tri-Motor cockpit covers the old pneumatic and mechanical instrument displays. There are no digital displays.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.