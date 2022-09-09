Ford County mosquito tests positive for West Nile

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department has confirmed the first mosquito to test positive for West Nile virus from a batch collected in Piper City on Sept. 2.

This is the first specimen to test positive for West Nile this year in Ford County, and there are no reported human cases of the virus in the county so far this year. 

Ford County health officials urge residents to be aware of the virus' activity in their area and to take steps in protecting themselves and their family from other mosquito-borne diseases.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes, and seasonal outbreaks often occur in local areas that vary from year to year.

Approximately one in five people infected with West Nile will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, while less than 1% will develop a serious neurological illness like encephalitis or meningitis. 

People of over the age of 50 or those with certain medical conditions — cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and organ transplants — are at greater risk for serious illness. 

People with milder illnesses typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks. In more severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized. Anyone with symptoms of concern should contact a health care provider. 

According to Ford County health officials, the best way to prevent West Nile is to avoid mosquito bites and to practice the three "R's" — reduce, repel and report. 

First, make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, and repair or replace any tears or other openings. Also eliminate or change out each week all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flower pots, wading pools, old tires and any other containers. 

Individuals should wear shoes with socks, long pants and long-sleeve shirts and apply insect repellent when outdoors. 

Finally, report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week, such as roadside ditches and flooded yards.

Ford County health officials may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs. Contact Christy Wallace or Nancy Mandamuna at 217-379-9281.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website at dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus/faqs

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

