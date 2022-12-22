For McLean County homeless, resources limited despite freezing temps

BLOOMINGTON — As temperatures plummet to dangerous levels across the region, advocates say there are limited resources for the homeless in McLean County.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency has circulated a list of warming centers, which provide temporary respite from the cold, and shelters that can provide more assistance.

"It's a rough situation," said EMA director Cathy Beck. "And there are no good solutions."

She said shelter workers have to be trained to deal with clients who may be experiencing mental health issues, violence, be violent themselves or dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

The main stumbling blocks, Beck said, are "money, people, training."

Only three locations on EMA's list offer more than short-term relief: the Salvation Army, Home Sweet Home Ministries and Project Oz.

Of those, only one — the Salvation Army's Safe Harbor — shelters adults without housing overnight.

Sarah Idleman, director of social services at the Salvation Army, said she has been gearing up for most of the week. "We have been preparing since I realized the storm was coming," she said.

Idleman said the shelter offers "meals, laundry, a warm place to sleep."

The facility only has 58 beds for unhoused residents, but Idleman said it stretches resources to accommodate more people during life-threatening weather conditions.

"We're allowing people in because we're keeping people alive," she said. "We have a wonderful group of staff, that are heroes, that have volunteered to come here and spend the entire storm on site."

The process for admittance typically involves getting a voucher from either the Bloomington or Normal Police Department, Idleman said. However, during the winter storm, individuals seeking help should call Safe Harbor first at 309-829-7399 to check for eligibility.

If someone is in need of emergency assistance, Idleman said, "just come in to Safe Harbor and talk to the staff that are working." (Safe Harbor is located at 208 N. Oak St., Bloomington.)

Idleman said all individuals are eligible except those with open warrants for arrest, registered sex offenders and those with previous violent behavior on-site at Safe Harbor. Ineligible persons should call 2-1-1 and ask for PATH Homeless Services.

Asia Barnes, coordinated entry specialist with PATH, said the agency can provide a hotel room to those who are ineligible for Safe Harbor during dangerous conditions. "We fax over a hotel voucher to the hotel that we work with, and they're able to go right there and check in," she said.

She said the voucher typically lasts for a three-night stay.

Project Oz is available 24 hours a day by phone to provide services to people between the ages of 10 and 23.

Cheris Larson, director of emergency shelter for Project Oz, said its services do not change regardless of weather. "We are always available ... any young person can reach us," Larson said.

She said they have emergency housing for youth aged 10 to 17 and a different shelter for those 18 to 23.

"You can't get into our building 24 hours a day, but you can call us 24 hours a day and we'll respond," she said.

Additionally, young people can connect the agency by visiting a phone in the parking lot at 1105 W. Front St. in Bloomington, as well as a number of areas that are designated "Safe Places" in the community.

"All Bloomington-Normal fire departments, Bloomington Police Department, the Junction (at Home Sweet Home Ministries), all Connect Transit busses are Mobile Safe Places," she said. "They will contact us as well."

Home Sweet Home Ministries offers meals, but its building is not equipped to function as a 24-hour warming center, said Debbie Reese, director of client services.

The ministry runs a homeless shelter, Reese said. But it is at capacity and does not have the ability to house people off the street overnight.

It does serve lunch at 11:45 a.m. and dinner at 5:15 p.m. And, Reese said, "people can come in for a sack lunch until 10 o'clock at night," she said. "But we don't have anywhere for them to hang out and certainly not sleep."

She said the ministry needs more help.

"There is a small group of leaders in the community that are talking about what else we can do," Reese said. "But we haven't found anything yet ... sadly, we're not getting anywhere."

The available warming centers are not much help either, Reese said. "You can come in for 15 minutes," she said. "Salvation Army is the only place you can spend the night."

Idleman added that warming places such as the TA Travel Center and Meijer are not designed nor are they staffed to handle people sheltering overnight.

For overnight shelters, she said, "What you have is the Salvation Army, and then you have silence."

Idleman said the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal provide grants and financial help for Safe Harbor, but more resources are needed to help the community's homeless.

"I wish there were better supports for people," she said. "But, honestly, we're it."

