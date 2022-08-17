For A Better Tomorrow of Bloomington seeks award nominations

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — For A Better Tomorrow, a local nonprofit, is seeking nominations for the 2022 Why I See You Service Awards. 

The award recognizes community service and leadership in McLean County as part of FBT's mission to celebrate young adults' leadership skills and contributions to the community.

FBT will donate $250 toward a qualifying nonprofit organization in honor of each award winner.

McLean County youth ages 12-22 who are engaged in community service and leadership are eligible to be nominated and apply for the YICU award. Nominees should be youth who demonstrate a strong desire to become a better leader in all aspects of life, the ability to lead and inspire others, and possess a passion for serving others. 

Applications are due Sept. 15 and may be filled out at forbettertomorrow.org/yicu. Nine winners will be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Nov. 13. Applicants can be nominated by a parent, teacher or mentor, or be self-nominated. All applicants must complete an application to be considered for the award.

Applicants are also being accepted to recognize a team, advocate and mentor involved in community service and leadership.

All nominees will be featured on the FBT website.

Visit forbettertomorrow.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

