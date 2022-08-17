For A Better Tomorrow of Bloomington seeks award nominations

BLOOMINGTON — For A Better Tomorrow, a local nonprofit, is seeking nominations for the 2022 Why I See You Service Awards.
The award recognizes community service and leadership in McLean County as part of FBT's mission to celebrate young adults' leadership skills and contributions to the community.
FBT will donate $250 toward a qualifying nonprofit organization in honor of each award winner.
McLean County youth ages 12-22 who are engaged in community service and leadership are eligible to be nominated and apply for the YICU award. Nominees should be youth who demonstrate a strong desire to become a better leader in all aspects of life, the ability to lead and inspire others, and possess a passion for serving others.
Applications are due Sept. 15 and may be filled out at
forbettertomorrow.org/yicu. Nine winners will be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Nov. 13. Applicants can be nominated by a parent, teacher or mentor, or be self-nominated. All applicants must complete an application to be considered for the award.
Applicants are also being accepted to recognize a team, advocate and mentor involved in community service and leadership.
All nominees will be featured on the FBT website.
Visit
forbettertomorrow.org for more information.
Photos: Check out all the fun from the Bistro’s Pride Fest 2022
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Ken Bays, Jan Lancaster, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington
J. A. Hurt
Garrett VanDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
J. A. Hurt
Former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Celeste Randolph, Kris Williams holding Abby, Vicki Hightower
J. A. Hurt
Julie and Steve Kubsch with Theo and Oliver
J. A. Hurt
Bethany, Sylvie, Lennox and Katie Martin
J. A. Hurt
Aianna Zachary, Santino Lamancusa
J. A. Hurt
Laura and Michael O’Connor, Beth Fritz
J. A. Hurt
Christina Rogers, Jen Hooker
J. A. Hurt
Madeline Smith, Thom Rakestraw, Tom Smith
J. A. Hurt
Geri Bastian, Renee Rongey, Vicki Tilton
J. A. Hurt
David Braun, General Manager of Connect Transit manning their Pride booth
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Enjoying the day
J. A. Hurt
Tom Smith, DJ Rakestraw, DJ Squeesa
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike getting a tip from a young fan
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike with a young fan
J. A. Hurt
The one and only Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Jan Lancaster, Pride organizer, enjoys the show
J. A. Hurt
Crowds cheer on the drag queens
J. A. Hurt
Miss Flo NoMo'
J. A. Hurt
Miss Flo NoMo'
J. A. Hurt
A young fan giving Miss Flo NoMo' a high five
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike, Miss Flo NoMo'
J. A. Hurt
Miss Flo NoMo’
J. A. Hurt
Miss Flo becomes part of the audience
J. A. Hurt
Sapphire Monsoon
J. A. Hurt
Miss Bianca Fox
J. A. Hurt
Sapphire Monsoon
J. A. Hurt
Peter Thaddeus
J. A. Hurt
Dawn Peters, Mike Mash, Wayne Thomas Jerica Etheridge
J. A. Hurt
The Hangar Art Co. interactive art piece
J. A. Hurt
Drag performance
J. A. Hurt
Frankie Monroe ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Sharon and the ShareAlikes
J. A. Hurt
Karla Bailey Smith, DeCeiva Mann
J. A. Hurt
Ceduxion Carrington
J. A. Hurt
Freddie Fahrenheit
J. A. Hurt
Frankie Monroe ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
: Frankie Monroe ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Ava J. ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe
J. A. Hurt
Shayna Watchinski
J. A. Hurt
Lawrence Lair, Carmine Beecroft
J. A. Hurt
Jesse Slater, Alexis Gillogly
J. A. Hurt
Street of hearts
J. A. Hurt
Madeline and Tom Smith
J. A. Hurt
David Koehler, Tari Renner
J. A. Hurt
Marcus Scott, Roxy R.
J. A. Hurt
Kimi and Ty Schroeder
J. A. Hurt
Chris Henry, Jeff Parker
J. A. Hurt
Todd and Denise Wyetlispach
J. A. Hurt
Emily Bestow, RJ McCracken with Sophie
J. A. Hurt
Chef Allen Chambers, Letoyia Miller
J. A. Hurt
Jonathan Fry and Natasha Caudle with the Hangar Art. Co. interactive art piece
J. A. Hurt
Ty Schroeder with the Hangar Art. Co. interactive art piece
J. A. Hurt
Aianna Zachary
J. A. Hurt
Amy Kuritz, Adrian Lane, David Boomgarden
J. A. Hurt
Rivian vehicle on display
J. A. Hurt
Emily Weber holding Olive
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike
J. A. Hurt
Sharon ShareAlike getting a hug from Brandon Shaffer
J. A. Hurt
Susie Casey, Chet Boyle
J. A. Hurt
Brad and Ronda Glenn, Terri Lewis
J. A. Hurt
The streets of Downtown were packed
J. A. Hurt
Tim Downey, Ken Butler, John Tollensdorf, Raul Almanza
J. A. Hurt
Elizabeth Johnston, Madonna Courtrright
J. A. Hurt
Dakoda Neal, Nicole Adamson
J. A. Hurt
Elicia Adam, Emry Neal
J. A. Hurt
Nick Fitch, Mary Ochs, Kristen Lorsbuch
J. A. Hurt
Lawrence Lair taking a photo of Anita Dockery and Angelica Gonzalez
J. A. Hurt
Jeanna Rodda, Dayna Schickedanz
J. A. Hurt
Emily Raschke, Blair Broughton
J. A. Hurt
Bistro owner/Pride organizer Jan Lancaster
J. A. Hurt
Ben, Meighan, Will and Maddy Hopper
McLean County Museum of History celebrating Pride
J. A. Hurt
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.