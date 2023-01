Food protection manager course offered in Eureka

EUREKA — The University of Illinois Extension will offer a food protection manager course and examination in Eureka on Monday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The certification is required every five years, and Illinois regulations require food establishments to have a least one Certified Food Protection Manager on staff.

The University of Illinois uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the National Standards Institute. Participants learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.

The class will be held at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka. The first day will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second class will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include the test. Those who plan to take the course are asked to bring a photo ID on the day of the exam and plan for a 30-minute lunch break.

The program cost is $125 per person, including all sessions. The fee is for the purchase of materials and the exam. If materials are needed in a language other than English, notify the course instructor, Jenna Smith, at least 10 business days before the class at 309-663-8306 or at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

Space is limited for the course and registration is required. Visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents for more information.