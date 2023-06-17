NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity in both Normal and Farmer City next month.
The Normal food distribution will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road. It is open to residents of McLean County.
The Farmer City distribution will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave. It is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.
Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. The distribution is part of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Pre-registration is required at
EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line, as income guidelines will apply.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
