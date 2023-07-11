NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity in Normal and Farmer City next month.

The distribution in Normal will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, and is open to residents of McLean County only.

The Farmer City distribution will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Trinity Community Fellowship, and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt, and McLean counties.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Pre-registration is required at EIFclient.com. This does not guarantee a place in line as income guidelines will apply.