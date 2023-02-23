BLOOMINGTON — A Florida man received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to a drug charge during a hearing on Wednesday.

Ade A. McDaniel, 40, of North Miami Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

He was accused of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit in July 2021.

McDaniel also was sentenced to two days in jail but was credited for one day of time served. He must pay $275 in fines in addition to other related legal fees.

McDaniel had been released from custody on a $100,000 person recognizance bond.

