Flick: If old enough to remember 9/11, what we’ve also forgotten ...

On Sept. 11, 2001, at just about 9 a.m., Twin City radio personality Don Munson and wife, Carol, were last-second packing for a Mediterranean cruise, readying to venture to O’Hare International Airport to catch a flight to Istanbul.

They’d never go.

At Vanderbilt University in Nashville, first-year assistant basketball coach Dan Muller was emerging from a morning workout when he looked up at a TV screen in the coaches’ office.

TV weatherman Chuck Collins, then at WMBD, had just dropped off his then-5-year-old son at kindergarten.

WJBC’s Marc Strauss, then at WEEK-TV in East Peoria, was breakfasting with a daughter when his wife yelled out that they should turn on the TV.

Stew Salowitz, a sports information director at Illinois Wesleyan University, was visiting his 82-year-old mom who’d just broken a hip.

Mboka Mwilambwe, 20 years from becoming a Bloomington mayor, was at home preparing for another day of work at Illinois State University when he saw a TV bulletin. "I remained glued, trying to understand what was happening, completely oblivious to the fact that I was late for work," he recalled.

Dennie Bridges, the IWU basketball coaching icon, was golfing with three Bloomington-Normal friends in a Chicago suburb when word wandered onto the course. He even remembers their exact locale: the fifth tee, a long par 5.

ISU football coach Brock Spack, then an assistant at his alma mater, Purdue, was watching, then consoling, a distraught player whose brother was in a building across from the World Trade Center.

In Davenport, Iowa, Dan Adams — today he is president of this newspaper — was on only his second day at the Quad-City Times. “By that afternoon, we had a rare 'breaking-news’ edition and everyone in the building was out, at restaurants, street corners, bars, major employers, handing out the special edition.”

At the McLean County Museum of History, curator Greg Koos was interrupted from a project by the same breaking news, going home to discover something downright creepy for such a day: Inexplicably, the power was out. “So we headed over to brother Chris's (today's Normal mayor, then a council member) house to watch the reports. And watch and watch."

At ISU’s Milner Library, Bill Kemp — he’d become an archivist at the county’s history museum — was a clerk, staffing the main reference desk. "The South Tower's gone, someone said,” says Kemp, “and I thought, that's crazy. One of the tallest buildings in the world just doesn't collapse."

Everyone has a memory of that moment on Sept. 11.

If you’re old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, you don’t forget.

Certain events are like that, of course, so memorable and ultimately historic that only a date is needed: July 4, 1776 … Dec. 7, 1941 … Nov. 22, 1963.

Sept. 11 even needs less, only two numbers: 9-11. Add another hyphen and, in an eerie twist, it becomes 9-1-1, as in the emergency number to call when life's gone awry.

On 9/11, it fully had.

They say mankind is at its best when times are at their worst, and Sept. 11 may be our last great example.

As a country, we unified.

People donated money, gave blood, flew flags, welled tears, stood shocked, harbored fear, said prayers, called friends. We were proud of a great country.

Stores and shops reported a dramatic drop in customers.

They were too stunned to want to shop.

Liquor stores reported a boom in aisle traffic.

People needed a cushion to deal with the blow.

Candlelight vigils commenced, as everyone was in need of calm, solace, healing and understanding.

The lasting impacts of 9/11 exactly 20 years later?

Once a luxury of full meals and comfort seating, air travel has never been the same. Your luggage now gets X-rayed even before you do. That bottle of mouthwash has to be less than 4 ounces.

We've evolved into a new level of heroes. Occupations like firefighter, emergency responder and rescue worker are far more revered.

Before 9/11, few ever thought of America actually being attacked on its own soil. Now everyone wonders when it could occur again.

Because of 9/11, we’ve become far more cautious, protective and wary. We now have Homeland Security and TSA agents.

Much like COVID-19 today, it taught us again that life is short, that we should try to lead normal lives as much as possible, without altering fears.

If there is a coincidence to Sept. 11, 2001, it is that modern life has s-o-o-o changed since then — almost totally, in fact, except for our own existence.

On Sept. 11, 2001, no one had heard of an iPhone or iPad. There was no Twitter, no Facebook, no Wikipedia, no YouTube, no text-messaging. Google was what a baby did. There was no Wi-Fi. The thought of legalized marijuana was outlandish. China was considered Third World. Amazon was still a river. A TV weighed 40 pounds, was bulky and buxom, never flat and above your fireplace.

And then, ironic or not, the world changed, right along with us, after 9/11.

One other thing changed and then was abandoned: that unity and simple civility matter.

As another Twin Citian, Jack Secord, a well-known financial adviser, puts it, “I’ll never forget the horrific realization we all had at that moment. The 9/11 tragedy brought us together so solidly as one 20 years ago.”

But now?

“I fervently hope,” says Secord, “we can move toward tolerance and respect for one another again, without having to suffer another devastating wake-up call.”

That’d be a 9-1-1 call, of course.

A sad irony indeed.

