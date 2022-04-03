Flick: As Rivian integrates itself into Bloomington-Normal ...

Ivy Lane Bakery is a delightful place in downtown Bloomington — quaint, quiet, a few tables with free smells that makes entry more than worthy of your own nasal happiness.

Each day they bake there an average of 500 cookies.

That’s what made a recent phone call especially interesting.

“We’d like to order some cookies …”

“OK,” said owner Susan Goeckner, “How many would you like?”

“How about 7,000?”

There was a bit of a pause, some inhalation and exhaling, some thought, some planning, coordination, extra hiring … and Ivy Lane pulled it off.

“We even made ‘test’ batches in advance,” says Ginger Bowers, the bakery’s kitchen manager, “… just so we’d know what it would take to make so many.”

That order?

It came from Rivian, the electric truck manufacturer.

Bloomington-Normal is no foreigner to the rest of the world.

Every 48 seconds, somewhere in America, TV viewers see the words “Home Office: Bloomington, Ill.,” thanks to State Farm. Every time someone leans across to grab for another handful of Beer Nuts, the curious notice “Bloomington, Ill.” on its packaging. A college town in multiple ways, the universities offer endless exposure.

Then there’s Rivian.

In a bit of a reversal, it already has made waves and big headlines nationally — it’s been Page One news in the New York Times a number of times and gets ink at least once a week in the Wall Street Journal — and these days, in grand fashion, is also introducing and integrating itself into B-N.

At the recent family festival where Ivy Lane Bakery served its 7,000 cookies, Coffee Hound also did a hot-chocolate bar; the Children’s Discovery Museum hosted on-site activities; B-N’s “Zoo Lady" painted faces; Rader Family Farms brought barrel trains for rides; Houchin Alpaca Farms supplied the four-legged.

Last August, Kona Ice served 2,000 shaved ice treats at Rivian and in September, Carl's Ice Cream was asked to bring out 2,000 ice cream sandwiches.

A month later, Cunningham's Candies and Tanner's Orchard did hundreds of caramel apples.

By October, between “kettle korn” and doughnuts, Rader’s was supplying 2,500 items at a company event and in November, Nothing Bundt Cakes did 3,500 assorted cakes for another event.

“I joke that when I call a business, I first apologize before I ask, ‘And could we get 4,500 of this item?’” muses Laura Ewen, the automaker’s specially named “community outreach specialist,” a B-N native and former WJBC and Chamber of Commerce employee who knows the demographics of the town.

This past Valentine’s Day, Grove Street Bakery made 4,500 more cookies.

At Garlic Press in uptown, they’ve popped hundreds of pounds of its “Rivian Buzz” popcorn and a B-N food truck, Healthy In A Hurry, is providing “healthy” alternatives for employees, with more food trucks being recruited to serve second and third shifts at the car factory, these days a very busy place.

All told, in only a year or three, more than 50 B-N area businesses have become involved in Rivian’s reaching out to integrate.

It all began before there was even a Rivian in B-N.

Back in 2017 — that’s when CEO R.J. Scaringe came to town to participate in a parts auction at the shuttered Mitsubishi Motors plant and ended the day by asking, “OK, besides parts, how much to buy the entire plant?” — it was on his way out of town that the 39-year-old Scaringe stopped by a Coffee Hound outlet in uptown Normal.

“I loved the place and the warm atmosphere in the town,” he later told the New York Times.

Today, as you walk into the plant’s entry, at what it calls “The Junction,” you also pass B-N’s fourth Coffee Hound, wooed to the car plant by Scaringe and company.

“Rivian has shown itself to be extremely dedicated in being a community partner,” says Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “They have done so much, from hosting a 4-H robotics team very early on, to active involvement with Unit 5 schools, Children’s Discovery Museum, Heartland Community College and ISU … to name a few.”

Adds Laura Ewen: “Community is core to Rivian.”

Meanwhile, back at Ivy Lane Bakery in downtown Bloomington where they made those 7,000 iced and non-iced cookies for the Rivian family event, they were asked the other morning just how much flour it takes to make 7,000 cookies.

It wasn’t an easy question, obviously.

They went to figuring out how much flour they used and it took a minute or three.

“I’d say 500 pounds of flour,” said Ginger Bowers. “500 pounds!”

Maybe we’ll add “flour-truck delivery driver” to those who have helped out in introducing Rivian to the community.

