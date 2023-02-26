First National Bank and Trust donates to Clinton YMCA

CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co. donated $2,500 to the Clinton Community YMCA to support the Strong Kids program.

Strong Kids is a community-based initiative that is supported annually to assist the YMCA in providing scholarships and reduced memberships to children in the area.

The donation is part of the bank's commitment to reinvesting 10% of its pre-tax income back into communities. The reinvestment is made in the form of sponsorships, donations to local nonprofits or through teaching financial literacy in area schools.

First National Bank and Trust has donated over $17,000 to the Strong Kids program since 2018.

Country Financial gives to FFA students at Prairie Central

FAIRBURY — Country Financial representatives Joe Jones of Forrest and Danny Schahrer of Fairbury donated $6,000 to the Prairie Central FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management Team.

The check was presented at the high school, 411 N. 7th St., Fairbury, on Tuesday afternoon.

Feb. 18-25 was National FFA Week. Prairie Central FFA students, along with advisers Becky Freed, Kyle Miller, Tyson Stork and Kylie Miller, engaged their peers and community with events such as a petting zoo at the school on Thursday, ag Olympics on Friday, and a large farm at home show with alumni on Saturday.

FFA students also had the opportunity to share their plans for a summer trip to Scotland and Ireland. Prairie Central Dairy Evaluation Management Team members Grace Lemenager, Hannah Miller, Elie Ellis and Carla Kilgus were named National Champions at the 93rd annual National FFA Convention last fall in Indianapolis. This earned them an invitation to the Royal Highland International Dairy Judging Contest in Scotland and the Clonmel Show in Ireland in June. The students will also tour several farms in both countries.

Country Financial's donation will go toward travel costs for this trip. The team is working on raising the remainder of the cost, which is estimated to be $20,000.

How Central Illinois kids drew their families 🎨 Dakay Delashmitt, grade 3, Bent Zorie Peck, grade 3, Bent No name, grade 2, Corpus Christi Hannah Napoles, grade 2, Corpus Christi Caroline Peterlin, grade 2, Corpus Christi Abby Desatnick, grade 1, Epiphany Addie Sikora, grade 1, Epiphany Liam Boyle, grade 1, Epiphany Adrianna Buenrostro, grade 1, Epiphany Leo Easley, grade 1, Epiphany Gianna Foster, grade 1, Epiphany Josie Hughs, grade 1, Epiphany Brinley Jordan, grade 1, Epiphany John Lawrence, grade 1, Epiphany Alexis Nagel, grade 1, Epiphany Caleb Neuhaus, grade 1, Epiphany Emery Peterson, grade 1, Epiphany Zelie Rayburn, grade 1, Epiphany Addison Segobiano, grade 1, Epiphany John Sendelbach, grade 1, Epiphany Julia Heurin, Grade 2, Fox Creek Evalynn Rettick, grade 2, Fox Creek Aiden Anderson, grade 2, Glenn Ainsley Gaines, grade 2, Glenn Kinpy, grade 2, Glenn Anthony Krov, grade 2,Glenn Sam Ponnou, grade 2, Glenn Ross, grade 2, Glenn Isaac Spaudling, grade 2, Glenn Deana Rshavn White, grade 2, Glenn Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside Nina Razny, grade 2, Parkside Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside Juan Antonio, grade 2, Stevenson Samantha Bucio, grade 2, Stevenson Jeremiah Casas, grade 3, Stevenson Elijah Corkill, grade 2, Stevenson Kylen Jacobs, grade 3, Stevenson Bryce McGee, grade 2, Stevenson Elijah Pablo, grade 2, Stevenson Seniyah Patterson, grade 2, Stevenson Lailah Bell, grade 1, Washington Emma Leahy, grade 1, Washington Harper Ryan, grade 3, Washington Kyianna Haynes, grade 3, Washington Brooklyn Znidar, grade 3, Washington Evie Kallsen, grade 4, Washington