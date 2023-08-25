BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Firefighters Local #49 and the City of Bloomington Fire Department will host a "Fire Ops 101" program on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The program is for elected and appointed officials as well as members of the media to help them understand the issues and challenges firefighters and paramedics face on a daily basis.
The day-long program will demonstrate how to suit up in proper protective gear to put out a fire, provide critical medical care and mitigate hazardous material incidents; hands-on opportunities will be available.
The program will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Station #2, 1911 Hamilton Road, Bloomington. Participant registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Lunch and water will be provided.
Those who wish to attend, but not participate, are asked to contact Local #49 for media credentials before Sept. 8.
Crews from the Bloomington and Normal fire departments extinguished a blaze that destroyed a heavy flatbed truck parked at the Pilot Travel Center, 1522 W. Market St., on April 28.
Photos: On the job with the Bloomington Fire Department
031322-blm-loc-2ridealong
Bloomington firefighter/paramedic Matthew Meyle checks over all the equipment on one of the department's paramedic rescue vehicles Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
031322-blm-loc-1ridealong
Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Hartwig monitors his radio as fire crews fight a house fire at 1015 N. Evans St. on Friday, Feb. 25.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031322-blm-loc-3ridealong
Bloomington firefighters go through their equipment at the start of a shift, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
031322-blm-loc-4ridealong
Bloomington firefighter Ben Stalets assembles the insulation in his gear, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
031322-blm-loc-5ridealong
Bloomington firefighter/paramedic Matthew Meyle vacuums the carpet in the bunk area, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
031322-blm-loc-7ridealong
Bloomington firefighter Buck Roux prepares his gear at the start of a shift, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
031322-blm-loc-8ridealong
A Bloomington firefighter checks on food supplies in the department's kitchen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
031322-blm-loc-9ridealong
A Bloomington firefighter's gear sits stacked on the ready in advance of a call, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the main fire station in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
