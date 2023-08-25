BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Firefighters Local #49 and the City of Bloomington Fire Department will host a "Fire Ops 101" program on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The program is for elected and appointed officials as well as members of the media to help them understand the issues and challenges firefighters and paramedics face on a daily basis.

The day-long program will demonstrate how to suit up in proper protective gear to put out a fire, provide critical medical care and mitigate hazardous material incidents; hands-on opportunities will be available.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Station #2, 1911 Hamilton Road, Bloomington. Participant registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Lunch and water will be provided.

Those who wish to attend, but not participate, are asked to contact Local #49 for media credentials before Sept. 8.

Photos: On the job with the Bloomington Fire Department 031322-blm-loc-2ridealong 031322-blm-loc-1ridealong 031322-blm-loc-3ridealong 031322-blm-loc-4ridealong 031322-blm-loc-5ridealong 031322-blm-loc-7ridealong 031322-blm-loc-8ridealong 031322-blm-loc-9ridealong

