Fire crews respond to blaze in southwest Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Fire crews battled an early Saturday morning structure fire in southwest Bloomington.

The Bloomington Fire Department was called at 1:21 a.m. Saturday to a fire in a vacant two-story commercial building in the 800 block of West Jackson Street, according to a news release. The site is at the northeast corner of the intersection of West Jackson Street and South Morris Avenue.

Arriving crews entered the building to find smoke throughout the structure with fire on the first and second floors, the news release said. Conditions were deteriorating, and when the fire was found to be causing structural stability issues, crews were pulled from the building and additional responders were called. They attacked the fire with large handlines and aerial operations and were able to bring the fire under control by 5 a.m., BFD said.

A portion of of the building was demolished for safety reasons along Morris Avenue and Jackson Street, and a house next door sustained minor damage, BFD added.

As of Saturday afternoon, the site was still smoldering, with a firetruck and several firefighters still working the scene. A Pantagraph reporter observed the upper level of the building had collapsed, and streets in the immediate area were blocked off.

BFD Capt. Matthew Bozarth said the building will be smoldering for hours longer, and the intersection would be closed until at least 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday. He also said at least one minor firefighter injury has been reported.

Darcy Shreves, engineer and investigator with the Bloomington Fire Department, said the fire is under investigation and the cause as of Saturday afternoon is undetermined.