Finest felines shown Saturday at McLean County Fair cat show

BLOOMINGTON — Every morning when 16-year-old Rachel Grimes wakes up, she said her long-haired cat, Sunny, crawls under her covers and snuggles with her.

“I don’t know whether she wants to be fed or if she loves me — whichever one that is!” Grimes said.

The Bloomington teenager was one of 22 who showed their feline 4-H projects Saturday morning at the McLean County Fair. She was joined by her sister, Sarah Grimes, a seventh grader at Trinity Lutheran School, who said it was fun to talk to the judges and learn new things about her cat, Daisy.

Sarah Grimes said Daisy, who is Sunny’s twin sister, likes to play with toys under her bed before she wakes up.

“Sometimes, they’ll wake me up and scare me a little bit,” Sarah Grimes said. “That’s one of my favorite memories with Daisy.”

She said 4-H is a good program to be involved with, and helped her build her speaking skills and confidence. She encouraged other kids to try it out.

The girls' mother, Andie Grimes, said she helped run their 4-H club, the Bloomington Busy Bees, for four years, and the program has been fantastic for her kids. She added her daughter Sarah also submitted an essay for another 4-H project.

Cat show judge Morgan Fuller, of Lincoln, who was formerly a vet’s assistant of five years, said children can learn much in the 4-H program.

“It helps them come up here and be able to talk and present,” she said, adding they also make new friends in 4-H.

“Taking care of an animal and making sure they’re healthy is a huge responsibility,” she said, “and I think that’s always great for kids to experience.

“It builds them up.”

Rachel Grimes echoed that advice. She said she loves 4-H.

“It's such a good experience to be in and I really love showing the projects,” she said. “You really should step out of your comfort zone and show projects when you are at the fair because it's so much fun.”

Showing Orangy in the short-haired male class was Mason Van Note, 5, of Dewey. He said he feeds him and gives him water, and for the rest of the day, Orangy just runs around chasing birds and mice.

He added his cat also likes to lie around a lot.

Mason said his favorite thing to do with Orangy is: “Cuddle.”

His sister, Makenzie Van Note, also showed a cat she likes to cuddle with. Hers is 3-year-old short-haired female named Shorty, who won best in class. Van Note said that made her feel really good.

Another cat that won its class was a long-haired male named Milo, shown by Alyssa Gray of Bloomington. The senior at Normal Community West High School said she prepared for the project by researching best care practices.

She said cats need water in their diet because they don’t drink enough, so she gives her cat wet food in the morning.

Taking home the top ribbon in the short-haired male class was Lorien Nergard, 18, of Deer Creek. Her furry little boy, Isonuke, is just 1 year old and very timid outside the house.

But he impressed the judge, who commented that Nergard was very knowledgeable about cats. Nergard said she used to show another cat, Mavis, who recently passed away.

“It's really nice to see that my cats are still doing well and that I can still take care of my cats,” she said in reaction to winning her ribbon.

She was there with her friend Kylee Mathis, 18, of Tremont, whose 1-year-old cat named Keeko won best in class in the long-haired female class.

Mathis said there were many cute cats at the show that were very adorable and much bigger than Keeko, but she’s proud of how well her cat did in her first year at the show.

“The other cats are very beautiful and I thought they were amazing up there, too,” she said.