Fiesta Ranchera faces federal labor complaint

BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint against Fiesta Ranchera for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, alleging the business failed to pay proper wages.

In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court, Central District of Illinois, the labor department alleges that Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola, owners of all three Fiesta Ranchera restaurants in Bloomington, withheld or improperly compensated employees for overtime work from January 2020 until January 2022.

Nicholas Canchola told The Pantagraph that his out-of-state accountant failed to properly update the overtime rate for a handful of his employees.

"He did the old overtime rate," Canchola said. "Somehow he didn’t catch it when he was at the computer."

Representatives for the labor department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The department alleges that the restaurant owners "failed to pay their employees one-and-one-half times their regular rates" for hours worked over 40 in a single work week, as well as improperly calculating servers' tip pay into overtime pay.

Conchola said that the majority of his employees work less than 40 hours a week, and his accountant failed to notice the increase in minimum wage. "When the minimum wage went up, on the overtime, somehow he forgot to click the overtime (rate)," he said. "Because he saw that most of my employees don’t make overtime … he left the old overtime (rate)."

The complaint requests that the defendants cease violating several sections of the Fair Labor Standards Act as well as provide "such other relief as may be necessary and appropriate."

Conchola said that the issue did not last the two-year "investigation period," that he acknowledged the discrepancy and resolved the issue. "It was like four or five employees at (around) $300 each … that was including the penalty."