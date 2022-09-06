Fiala Brothers Brewery offers 'neighborhood bar' approach

NORMAL — Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall, 127 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owned by brothers Ryan and Steve Fiala, the brewery opened last month after years of planning and delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have multiple unique spaces; it kind of brings what you see in the big city to the small community," said Ryan Fiala, who also owns D.P. Dough next door in uptown Normal. "I'm looking forward to what people will say and what they want out of this. Our priority is on making people want to be here and make them comfortable."

Steve Fiala, who owns D.P. Dough in Champaign, started brewing in a friend's garage 12 years ago. Together, the brothers started to become serious about brewing seven years ago and even had their logo ready on a cup.

But it was a long road to opening the new brewery. Construction kicked off in 2020, but they grappled with engineering issues and pandemic-related supply chain problems. They originally hoped to have the brewery open earlier this year, but kept facing delays.

"It's surreal. I literally walk from one world into another (D.P. Dough to brewery)," Ryan Fiala said. "I'm very proud of the food and how it turned out. I think we nailed it in the kitchen. We got what we wanted from reviews. It's a brewery with a kitchen supporting it, but the restaurant could stand on its own."

The brothers' cousin, Doug Fiala, built the brewery. Steve Fiala found unique 16.9 ounce glasses to use for the bar, which he said essentially gives customers a free ounce of beer.

The brewery currently offers 24 beers on tap, with frequently changing local offerings, but the brothers are still waiting for their own taps to arrive to get the rest of their machines filled. This is expected to take two to three more weeks, they said.

"It's still a process. We still have things to finish and still have add-ons, improvements and things to be done," Doug Fiala said.

The brewery offers samples and will eventually start offering flights. It boasts multiple indoor and outdoor spaces, including a rooftop and a front and back patio.

While TVs are available and will be turned on when events are happening, the brothers hope to minimize their usage and instead encourage people to talk to one another and their bartenders.

"We took a very neighborhood bar approach; it allows us to keep things fun and fresh. The kitchen is unique as well, offering unique cuisine," Steve Fiala said. "I just like hanging out here, it's a fun place to be. I enjoy hanging out with the staff. It's a very welcoming space."

Popular menu items include ciders, draft beers, cocktails, pints, grown-up grilled cheese, "beer cheese mac" and barbecue pork. The brothers have had days with sales of over 1,000 pints.

The brothers are looking forward to becoming more involved in the community and collaborating with other breweries in the future. Their goal is to refine their processes and enjoy the space they have built; if things are going well in a year, they may start to think more about future opportunities.

Fiala Brothers Brewery and Beer Hall is open 11 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed Monday.