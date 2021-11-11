Festival of Trees returns to welcome holidays, support The Baby Fold 🎄

BLOOMINGTON — A fall tradition that brings an early winter wonderland to Bloomington returns this year to help support a local children's agency.

The 28th annual Festival of Trees, the largest fundraiser of the year for The Baby Fold, will be back at the Interstate Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 to 20 after taking a year away from the Expo Center last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and gingerbread houses will be on display when volunteers transform the space into a winter wonderland complete with Christmas music, cookies and hot cocoa, said Aimee Beam, vice president of development and public relations for The Baby Fold, the Normal-based human services agency.

“I’m hoping that people can escape the difficulties of this year when they come in and they’ll just smile and be filled with joy and exhale all of the stress that has really been on all of our hearts for so long now,” she said.

All bidding for trees and other items has moved online, a byproduct of 2020, when the festival was held primarily online with a limited retail space available for viewing at Eastland Mall.

Mobile bidding begins at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at festoftrees.org before the festival doors open at 9 a.m. Nov. 18.

Tickets are available online only, at $5 for children ages 3-12 and $10 for ages 13 and up.

Kids who come to see the trees will be able to take a craft home after they see Santa working in his workshop. Though they won’t be able to sit on his lap, he will be just a wave away.

“'Cause he’s very busy, you see, this year,” Beam said. “He wants to make sure that the kids have everything they need after a difficult year and so he’s gonna be a little bit too busy for laps, but he’ll be back there working.”

More than 400 volunteers have a role in the event, from the “talented, crafty people willing to put in time and money and donate the trees” to the carpenters and electricians who bring the wonderland to life.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why the community loves it, because they are actually involved in doing it,” Beam said. “People get the chance to use their talents to help kids and families locally and that’s a really good feeling, especially around the holidays.”

Last year, despite not selling tickets, The Baby Fold raised more than $250,000, “I think because people were extra motivated to make sure it didn’t fail,” Beam said.

“Even though people love the trees, it’s not about the trees, so they made sure even though people didn’t come out in droves because they didn’t feel safe … they bid from their houses and from their living rooms to make sure that the kids had what they needed,” she said.

All proceeds from the Festival of Trees goes toward The Baby Fold’s programs, which include adoption support, foster care, special education and early childhood programming.

Because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beam said kids and families in their programs have more needs this year than in a typical year.

“The needs are really tremendous, but the good thing is we can do something about it and we can really help. So I feel encouraged, encouraged by the community and the support that we have.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

