BLOOMINGTON — The 2023 Festival of Joy will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the McLean County Museum of History.
The festival is presented by the Hare Krishna Community of Bloomington-Normal along with several other community partners.
This year the festival will include a chariot parade, children's activities, live music and dance, Indian street food, a free vegetarian feast, henna and face painting, kirtan, yoga, meditation and more.
Attendance is free. For more information, visit
fesitvalofjoybn.com.
93-year-old artist and art teacher Kay Sears talks about art show on Saturday in Eureka
Clay Jackson
Over 100 dash colors at Bloomington 'Holi Moli' festival
FESTIVAL OF COLORS
Pragash Murugesan, 35, of Bloomington, back in center, tosses his arms up as a "Holi Moli" celebration kicks off Saturday in downtown Bloomington. His daughter, Nattrina Pragash, 6, is front left, and family friend Adithi Karthick, 6, is front center. The South Asian Performing Arts Club at Normal Community High School organized the event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
040923-blm-loc-2holi.JPG
Celebrators dance in a circle Saturday in downtown Bloomington during a "Holi Moli" festival. Shown center in blue is organizer Karthika Nair.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
040923-blm-loc-3holi.JPG
Jason Miller, 41, of Bloomington, dashes pink powder into the air Saturday for a downtown Bloomington "Holi Moli" festival.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
040923-blm-loc-4holi.JPG
Ryan Johnson pours a packet of color dyes onto Tabitha Nowark Saturday during a "Holi Moli" celebration in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
040923-blm-loc-5holi.JPG
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe empties a packet of color dyes Saturday after speaking at a "Holi Moli" celebration in downtown Bloomington. He said he hopes the festival will return to the city on an annual basis.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
