Ferrero's next expansion in Bloomington slated for '24 finish

BLOOMINGTON — Italian chocolate maker Ferrero hosted state and local officials on Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of its Bloomington operations, which will invest $214.4 million and create 200 new jobs.

The ceremony highlighted the start of construction for the facility that will produce Kinder Bueno, a cream-filled wafer covered in dark chocolate and hazelnut drizzle. The candy bar is already popular in Europe and was launched in the United States in 2019. The new facility is slated to open in 2024, and begin hiring in the summer of 2023.

The company, which also is known for products like Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder Joy, said the 169,000-square-foot addition in Bloomington will represent the first time Kinder products will be made in North America.

"This investment will fuel our momentum in North America, a strategic growth area for Ferrero," said Alanna Cotton, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. "We're grateful for the strong partnerships we have with state and local leaders here, and proud that our expansion is part of Bloomington's amazing success story."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was joined by state and local government leaders at the event, said the company has more than 1,400 full-time employees in the state, with more than 350 of those in Bloomington. He said the expansion is a testament to Illinois' quality workforce and reputation on the global stage.

"Central Illinois is one of the hottest growth areas, and Bloomington-Normal as a metro region is like a boomtown in the Old West," Pritzker said. "Area companies like Ferrero are growing and new companies are getting started."

The production center will be one of the largest built by Ferrero outside of Europe, officials said. It will be added on to the processing facility and built directly next to the existing 226,000-square-foot Ferrero building at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington, which currently manufactures 100Grand, Raisinets, Crunch and Buncha Crunch.

"Ferrero's expansion here shows why Illinois is the hub of America's food and confections industry," U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), said during the event. "Our incredible workers and world-class infrastructure are fueling innovation and growth."

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said the facility is a logical step in a series of "transformational investments" from the company since it broke ground in last fall on its $75 million chocolate processing facility in the city.

That 70,000-square-foot facility is expected bring up to 50 jobs to the area and begin operating in 2023.

"Beyond providing jobs, Ferrero has been a wonderful community partner, supporting community events and organizations. We look forward to a prosperous future together," Mwilambwe said.