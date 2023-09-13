NORMAL — The Town of Normal will celebrate the 125th anniversary of Fell Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The celebration at 300 E. Willow St., will include entertainment, local vendors, and other activities, including a historical presentation by actors portraying Jesse and Hester Fell at 11:30 a.m.; a gingko tree planting at 1:30 p.m., and a mayoral proclamation presented to the Fells at 2 p.m.

Limited edition puzzles and tree ornaments commemorating the park's milestone will be for sale during the event.

Fell Park is Normal's oldest public park. Jesse W. Fell, known as the "Founding Father" of Normal, donated the land to the town for public use in the late 1880s. The 2 acres of land Fell donated are believed to be originally used as a public farmers market.

After Fell's death in 1898, his wife Hester sold the park to the town for $1, officially making the park public property. The park is a distinctive landmark in Normal because of its historic water tower, brick sidewalks and central location. Part of the water tower still remains today.

The park was dedicated to Fell in 1922 by the Women's Improvement League. In 2008, the Fell Park Neighborhood Association dedicated a monument paying homage to the history of the park.

Today, the park functions as a space for the community to enjoy the outdoors.

In preparation for the event, the streets surrounding the park will be signed "no parking" starting at noon Saturday. Those streets include North Oak, East Cypress, and North Walnut streets, which will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

