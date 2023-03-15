NORMAL — Residents who have had experiences with Illinois State University Police are invited to share feedback as part of the department's reaccreditation process.

The university will host a call-in forum from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, to allow members of the public to speak about experiences with the university's police department.

The department was first accredited in 2019 by the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP). Part of the evaluation process includes gathering public input.

The public will be able to call 309-438-3281 to speak with a member of the ILEAP team. Those who are unable to call can send a message to ILEAP@illinoisstate.edu.

The reaccreditation process will also include conducting inspections, reviewing files, meeting with university leaders, accompanying ISUPD on regular patrols and developing an on-site report.