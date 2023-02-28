BLOOMINGTON — A local board entrusted with distributing federal money for emergency food and shelter programs is taking applications.
McLean County was awarded $69,127 in federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to the United Way of McLean County. The federal funds are awarded by county based on calculations for unemployment and poverty rates in each area.
Applications are being accepted by a local board composed of representatives from government agencies, information and referral agencies, homeless and faith-based organizations, FEMA affiliates and United Way.
To receive the money, agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Funding will be provided to organizations that provided meals, food, shelter, rent/mortgage assistance, or utility assistance to unserved or underserved populations.
Those who are interested in applying should contact the United Way at 309-828-7383 for a copy of the application. The deadline is 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 8.