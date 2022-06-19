Father's Day at the Special Olympics in Normal a 'gift' for dads, athletes

NORMAL — A Father’s Day spent in high school gyms is exactly what some dads wanted this year.

“I couldn’t ask for a greater gift. … It’s our favorite weekend of the year,” said Greg Hanson of Bloomington, after watching his twin sons Brett and Luke step down from the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games stage, several powerlifting medals around their necks.

Seeing them awarded for their hard work “was nice. I’ve been on pins and needles all day waiting,” he said.

Though the Hansons, now 21, have been competing in the Special Olympics Illinois since they were 7, Sunday marked the end of their first year competing in powerlifting events at the Summer Games, hosted in Normal.

Having had two years away from an in-person competition, parents, coaches and athletes said they were glad to be back.

“It’s such a happy place here,” said Lori Fifield, after cheering on her son Blake at the Normal Community High School pool. “Everybody cheers for everybody and it’s just so uplifting and wonderful being here.”

Blake Fifield competed with Fox Valley Special Recreation Association, based in Aurora, and on his last day of swimming, he said his races had been “so far, so good.”

He finished three events by the end of the weekend, but “I’d have to say the 100-meter freestyle is my favorite … because I’ve always been good at it.”

“I think it’s just fantastic to see the positiveness, just how happy everybody is. There’s a spirit down here that you don’t get in other places,” said Blake’s dad, Trent Fifield. “We love coming down. .. it’s just fun to see all the kids and adults and everybody and how happy they are — it’s awesome.”

Flexing her biceps, powerlifter Hannah Baker of Danvers said her favorite part of competing was “being strong,” though seeing all her friends was a highlight, too.

Baker said she missed competing the last two years, having taken part in the Summer Games for about seven years. This weekend was her first powerlifting competition and she was proud to put up 105 pounds in the deadlift event held at Kingsley Junior High.

Rhythmic gymnastics events also finished up Sunday morning, with ribbons, ropes and hoops twirling across the mat at Normal Community.

Erin Healy — whose coaches describe her as an “all-around” rhythmic gymnast — said her favorite part of the Summer Games is the ribbon event.

But Healy said the competition wasn’t the only time she played to music. The Uptown Victory Dance was held Saturday evening and got Healy and other athletes moving.

The dance is put on by Special Olympics Illinois to give the athletes a chance to celebrate their accomplishments, catch up with old friends and make some new ones.

Being at the Summer Games, “It’s to see friends and to have a competition, but it’s mostly just to have fun,” said Deb Guenther, Healy’s coach for the Blue Monarchs rhythmic gymnastics team in Lombard. “Yeah, some of (the athletes) get a little intense with the competition, but it’s just mostly to have fun, show off what you’ve been working on all year.”

Organizers said after the two-year hiatus, the Summer Games went off without a hitch.

“Things have been tremendous here in Bloomington-Normal. It’s so nice to be back,” said Alexandra McMillin, senior director of marketing and communications for Special Olympics Illinois. “It’s just been a wonderful week of competition and so exciting to welcome athletes back . … We’ve seen personal records, we’ve seen personal bests and a lot of joy and triumph this weekend. It’s been great.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.