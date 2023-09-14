FARMER CITY — Farmer City is seeking entries for its annual Christmas Parade, set for Sunday, Nov. 19.

The parade will step off from the fairgrounds at 2 p.m. This year's theme is "A Gingerbread House Christmas."

The parade, sponsored by the Farmer City Chamber of Commerce, is one of the largest Christmas parades in Central Illinois, drawing huge crowds from throughout the area.

Typical entries include high school bands, Shriners, holiday floats, former WCIA Weather forecaster Judy Fraser, and a number of individuals, groups and businesses.

Call 309-386-2791 or visit the parade's Facebook page for more information.

