Farmer City seeking entries for Christmas parade

FARMER CITY — Farmer City is seeking entries for its Christmas parade set for Sunday, Nov. 20.

The parade will step off at the Farmer City Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. The parade is one of the largest Christmas parades in Central Illinois and tends to draw a huge crowd from throughout the area.

The theme for this year's parade is "Christmas in Who-ville." The parade is sponsored by the Farmer City Chamber of Commerce.

Various high school bands, holiday floats and more will participate in the event, as well as WCIA weather forecaster Judy Fraser.

Individuals and groups are encouraged to enter or perhaps join the other individuals, groups and businesses that are already signed up to enter.

Those who wish to participate should contact parade chairman Chad Wills at 309-386-2791.

Visit the "Farmer City Christmas Parade" Facebook page for more information.