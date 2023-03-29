FARMER CITY — The Farmer City Raceway along with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series have decided to cancel the Illini 100 event this weekend.

The cancelation was made with guidance from Precision Weather Service due to a forecast of heavy rain, dangerous wind and plummeting temperatures Friday and Saturday morning, according to a news release. The weather would have a negative impact on the drivers' ability to compete and the fans' overall experience at the event, the release said. The facility would also be difficult to access with the expected total of precipitation.

The event will not be rescheduled, as national and regional event schedules are ramping up this spring.

Those who planned to attend the event can receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used toward an World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. The credits will be good for two years.

If a credit to the account does not work, refunds can be requested until Monday, May 1. Contact tickets@dirtcar.com for more information.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will still have its high-octane show scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee. Then, the series will head to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama, for the Alabama Gang 100 weekend April 21-22.

