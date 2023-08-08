FARMER CITY — The Salt Creek Resource Center Food Pantry received a $7,000 grant from the Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the United States.
The grant will be used to purchase new food-grade shelving for the storage of more than 46,000 pounds of food for DeWitt County and Blue Ridge School District.
In 2022, the Bayer Fund also awarded the Farmer City food pantry a grant for stainless steel tables for handling food, along with a new upright freezer for additional food storage.
The goal of the pantry and the fund is to help the communities they serve to flourish.
The Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.4 million to over 2,700 organizations in 2022 to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health & Wellness. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received nearly $90 million.
Visit
fund.bayer.us for more information.
