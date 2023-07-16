FARMER CITY — Harness and stock car racing, family fun activities and entertainment, and screening of a movie filmed in the area are among the attractions at next week's 92nd annual Farmer City DeWitt County Fair.

The event is set to run Monday through Saturday at the fairgrounds near the raceway, 850 N. Grove Street. This year's event also includes recognition of lifelong Farmer City resident Terry "Emmer" Emmerson, who served on the fair board from 2012 until his passing on Feb. 19.

“This isn’t just a one-week fair, but a whole-year process to get the races scheduled and sponsors secured,” said Lance Spieker, vice president of the fair board and promoter for the Farmer City Raceway. “It’s a lot of work for volunteers and a lot of dedication from a few people.”

Emmerson was employed by the street department and owned K&S Furniture with his wife, Teri, until they closed the business in October, Spieker said. He is to be recognized during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a concession tent will be named “Emmer’s Place” during a ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Emmer was a true friend to all and a loyal supporter of the Farmer City Fair and the Farmer City Raceway,” Spieker said. “He would be proud to receive this honor.”

Live music performed by Tony Lindsey will start right after.

Festivities for this year's fair include harness racing — which is a form of horse racing in which jockeys are pulled on a two-wheeled cart called a sulky or chariot — at 5:30 p.m. Monday along with a derby hat contest and cash giveaway.

The harness races will feature jockeys from Farmer City and all over Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio.

“It’s a popular event, even though it’s only one time a year we have horse racing here,” Spieker said. “Several people used to train horses throughout the year and that doesn’t happen as much anymore, but there is definitely a lot of history there.”

Recognition for Emmer will take place immediately before the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Queen Pageants starting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The fair's Family Fun Night, featuring free admission in events, starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This will include laser tag, a mobile video game theater, an archery presentation and a screening of “It Came From Somewhere,” directed by Ashley Hefner and Steve Hermann.

The 1950s-style science fiction movie features a flying saucer that crashes on Earth and unleashes a deadly creature. It was filmed over four days in Farmer City; the first 100 attendees will receive a poster from the film.

Agriculture showings include the junior jackpot swine show, 10 a.m. Wednesday; junior jackpot cattle show, 10 a.m. Thursday; sheep show, 9 a.m. Friday; goat and Western horse shows on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively.

The 13th annual Jr. Kimler Memorial Stock Car Races will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Farmer City Raceway. The race will feature drivers from the Central Illinois area as well as surrounding states and will include about 90 different stock cars.

A kids' day will be held from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday featuring games and a child's tractor pull followed by a hot dog lunch courtesy of “Emmer’s Place.” The Farmer City Kiwanis Club will also be raffling off two bicycles.

Saturday's events also include a cook-off contest from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Illiana Pullers Association Tractor Pull contest at 6 p.m.

“There’s a lot of history with the fair,” Spieker said. “We’re obviously all volunteers and we don’t get paid to be here; it’s just a whole lot of rich history and narratives that we hold dear and keep doing year in and year out.”

Free admission will be offered to individuals from 8-11 a.m. each morning and evening at the gate and grandstand.

Paid entry will be required for Monday at the evening gate and Tuesday for individuals 12 years old or older. The cost is $5 per person.

Race entry for Friday will be $20 per person, or $35 for those who want to be in the pit. The tractor pull will cost $15 per person, $30 for those who want to be in the pit.

Trackside parking will cost $10 per vehicle.

For more information about the fair and festivities, visit www.facebook.com/farmercityfair/

Farmer City DeWitt County Pageant Miss Contestants Ashlyn Voyles of Farmer City

Morgan Drozs of Farmer City

Nevaeh Burris of Farmer City

Reice McCormick of Clinton Jr Miss Contestants (2nd year) Addison Browning of Farmer City

Cheyanne Smith of Farmer City

Haylee Dean of Farmer City

Isabella Jenkins of Mansfield

Ava Franzen of Farmer City

Presley Whisman of Farmer City

Makenzie Woliung of Mansfield

Aerilyn Johnson of Osman

Cora Stetson of Monticello Little Miss Contestants Alayna Dean of Farmer City

Annie Smith of Mansfield

Charlotte Propst of Farmer City

Graysen Choate of Farmer City

Kora Hallowell of Farmer City

Margaret Leonard of Farmer City

Mila Rose Rick of Mansfield

Oaklyn Jones of Farmer City

Scarlett Risler of Farmer City

Sophia Smith of Mansfield

Tennison Hedgspeth of Mahomet

