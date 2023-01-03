Farmer City couple welcomes McLean County's first 2023 baby

BLOOMINGTON — The baby believed to be the first born in McLean County this year is the third child for a Farmer City couple.

Daniel Reid Schroeder was born at 4:53 a.m. Sunday to parents Kaitlin and Jacob Schroeder at the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.

“We wanted to give a huge thank you to the staff at the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal for helping us ring in the New Year with a baby," Kaitlin said. "It was such a magical day and we feel very blessed.”

Daniel weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long. He will be the little brother of 4-year-old Elijah and 2-year-old Mallory.

Lisa Slater, senior communications manager for Carle Health, said their first birth in 2023 occurred later in the day on Jan. 1. Curt Squires, communications coordinator for OSF HealthCare, said their first child of 2023 was born Tuesday morning.

