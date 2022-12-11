Family carries 20-year tradition of gifting blankets to Normal cancer center

NORMAL — Theodore H. “Ted” Grethey was known by his family as someone who would give the shirt off his own back to someone in need.

His daughter Andrea Campbell, now of St. Louis, said she remembered her mom asking her father why he didn’t come home with his brand-new set of Carhartt gloves. His dad told her: “Somebody needed them more than me.”

Ted Grethey, of Mackinaw, died Aug. 3, 2003, following a seven-month battle with CNS lymphoma. Over 20 years later, his memory continues to bring warmth to others pacing through their own cancer journey.

At least 19 people part of the extended Grethey family gifted 50 blankets Sunday to Normal’s Carle Cancer Institute, 407 E. Vernon Ave., where Ted had received care. It was their 20th donation made to the facility each year since 2003 as part of their “Covers of the Heart” initiative.

Each blanket was accompanied with a letter for its recipient, asking them to accept it as a gift of hope and comfort from Ted’s family.

“Wrap yourself in it and let its warmth comfort you in times of need and know that you are not alone,” the letter continued. “You will be in the hearts and prayers of Ted’s family every day.”

Campbell said her father would have loved to see his family give back in this way. She said Sunday: “He’s watching.”

Mackinaw’s Victor Grethey, brother of Campbell, said his father only had one complaint about going through chemotherapy treatment: He struggled to stay warm afterward.

“He could just never get warm,” Grethey said, “and wished he had a blanket — always wanted to bring one.”

Campbell said she and her sister Lea Anne Whinna came up with the idea to give blankets to cancer center patients. She said it was one way to deal with the grief.

Expression of love

Ray Whinna, husband of Lea Anne, said Ted once drove himself to the hospital while having a heart attack. Campbell said he went back to work the next day.

Whinna also said you couldn’t go anywhere in town with Ted without someone striking up a conversation. So many people came to his funeral services, Campbell said they closed the doors because it was a two-hour wait to get in.

It didn’t matter whether you were in Chicago or at the St. Louis airport: Victor Grethey said there was always somebody who knew his dad. He noted his father owned and worked at the United Barber Shop in Bloomington for 40 years. He said his grandfather also owned a barbershop when Ted met his mom.

Grethey said Ted worked for his business for 10 years. He said Ted was his best employee, and was “the most laid-back person I’ve ever met.”

Campbell’s daughter Paige Scanlon, of Union, Missouri, was there Sunday with son Rogan and daughter Callahan Scanlon. She said Ted was “extraordinary,” and they show her kids his pictures and tell them about their grandfather.

Her brother, Hunter Campbell, said he knows Ted gave back to the community a lot, and Covers of the Heart is a great way to honor him.

Sabrina Petersen, a nurse of 28 years with Mid-Illinois Hematology & Oncology, cared for Ted at the Normal cancer center. She said Ted was a great, loving family man and “you can see that from (his) family.

“He built a family that really learned to share that love with everybody else,” Petersen continued.

To the nurse, the blankets are an extension of his family’s love for their dad to the whole community.

Lisa Slater, Carle Health’s senior communications partner, said at the Sunday blanket drop-off that hope and love are very powerful, and help lead to better physical and mental health outcomes.

Beyond medicine and therapy, she said just having a sense of hope and knowing someone cares about them is very important to patients' recovery.

Slater said through little things like making a blanket, showing up, expressing that you care and wishing them comfort through their treatment goes a long way in helping patients combat whatever they’re facing.

“This is just a wonderful expression of love,” said Slater.

Campbell said she never saw her dad angry. He told her he wasn’t upset about being sick, but he was upset about what he’d miss.

Her father also told her: “If I get to heaven and it's not all (it’s) cracked up to be, I'm gonna be pissed.”

5 plants that say `holiday season' — and how to care for them Poinsettias Amaryllis Christmas cactus Christmas trees Paperwhites