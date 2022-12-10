Families of all colors visit Black Santa in Normal

NORMAL — The spirit of Christmas comes in all different colors — not just red and green.

The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP organized a community celebration Saturday afternoon with an “African American Mr. and Mrs. Claus” in the uptown Normal plaza. They were supported by the branch’s Youth Council “elves” Ryleigh Rose Beaulieu, 3, Sydney Stewart, 14, Myles Tapley, and Malachi Upshaw, 11.

Aurora Williamson, 7, went on her birthday Saturday with mother Sarah Williamson and friend Kirsten Grant, all of Bloomington. Aurora prepared a wish list for St. Nick; items included a puppy, a Nintendo Switch and a LankyBox Squishy. Kirsten asked for a doll.

Aurora’s mother said her daughter is still learning about her color, and that can be hard for a child to understand. When going into Santa’s Station, the first thing she noticed was that Santa shared her colors.

NAACP Branch President Linda Foster attended, and said it was at least their third year putting on the Santa visit. Willie Holton Halbert, the branch’s 2nd vice president, acted as Mrs. Claus, and asked children if they were listening to their moms and dads. In advance of the event, she said part of social justice means that people are represented.

Halbert said the visit’s initiation stems back to when Merlin Kennedy, a former NAACP branch president, was threatened with arrest for joining a Bloomington-Normal Christmas parade in 1966.

“He wasn’t allowed to ride, but he walked and still served as Santa,” she said.

Although Kennedy died in October 2019, Halbert said his legacy is shining brighter. She recalled working and marching with Kennedy as part of the branch, and focusing on protecting individual rights — whether educational, political or social. Halbert said they also worked toward eliminating any types of racism or discrimination, and ensuring the health and wellness of all people.

She also said it’s amazing that children of all color come to meet a Santa of color. Halbert added they want to let the Twin Cities and McLean County know “that you are being represented, that we love you, and that you have a place in this community, regardless of your color.”

Mrs. Claus also said the spirit of Christmas wishes of giving love and caring for one another.

James Joyner arrived Saturday as Santa. He said the holiday spirit is also about brotherhood, and being joyous, loving and Christ-like.

“It’s the time of the year to be joyous, and receive others,” Santa said.

He hoped that people would continue to share those values throughout the whole year.

Married couple George and Maria Banks came back for another Santa visit with their 3-year-old son, Oliver. He asked for Zurg and Buzz Lightyear spaceships. Maria Banks agreed it was a cool event.

Noelle Finegan, 4, also stopped by to see Mr. Claus. She said she asked him for a closet for her Barbie Dream House.

Her mother, Jenna Finnegan, said the Santa visit was “awesome.” She said they had just visited the Children’s Discovery Museum and had lunch at Medici.

Afterward, the mom said said her family was headed home for naptime.

