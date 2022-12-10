 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured
HOLIDAYS
SPIRIT OF CARING

Families of all colors visit Black Santa in Normal

Families of all colors visit Black Santa in Normal

  • 0
121122-blm-loc-blacksanta5

A puppy tops the wish list that Aurora Williamson, 7, brought to share with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday in Normal. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa's Station in Uptown Normal

NORMAL — The spirit of Christmas comes in all different colors — not just red and green.

The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP organized a community celebration Saturday afternoon with an “African American Mr. and Mrs. Claus” in the uptown Normal plaza. They were supported by the branch’s Youth Council “elves” Ryleigh Rose Beaulieu, 3, Sydney Stewart, 14, Myles Tapley, and Malachi Upshaw, 11.

121122-blm-loc-blacksanta1

Ryleigh Rose Beaulieu, 3, holds Santa's hand on Saturday in uptown Normal. Ryleigh dressed as an elf as part of the NAACP Youth Council.

Aurora Williamson, 7, went on her birthday Saturday with mother Sarah Williamson and friend Kirsten Grant, all of Bloomington. Aurora prepared a wish list for St. Nick; items included a puppy, a Nintendo Switch and a LankyBox Squishy. Kirsten asked for a doll.

Aurora’s mother said her daughter is still learning about her color, and that can be hard for a child to understand. When going into Santa’s Station, the first thing she noticed was that Santa shared her colors.

121122-blm-loc-blacksanta2

Aurora Williamson, 7, shares her wish list with Santa on Saturday in Normal. 

NAACP Branch President Linda Foster attended, and said it was at least their third year putting on the Santa visit. Willie Holton Halbert, the branch’s 2nd vice president, acted as Mrs. Claus, and asked children if they were listening to their moms and dads. In advance of the event, she said part of social justice means that people are represented.

121122-blm-loc-blacksanta4

Santa (James Joyner) and Mrs. Claus (Willie Holton Halbert) visit with 4-year-old Noelle Finegan of Bloomington on Saturday in uptown Normal. 
NAACP bringing Santa, Mrs. Claus to uptown Normal Saturday

Halbert said the visit’s initiation stems back to when Merlin Kennedy, a former NAACP branch president, was threatened with arrest for joining a Bloomington-Normal Christmas parade in 1966.

“He wasn’t allowed to ride, but he walked and still served as Santa,” she said.

Although Kennedy died in October 2019, Halbert said his legacy is shining brighter. She recalled working and marching with Kennedy as part of the branch, and focusing on protecting individual rights — whether educational, political or social. Halbert said they also worked toward eliminating any types of racism or discrimination, and ensuring the health and wellness of all people.

She also said it’s amazing that children of all color come to meet a Santa of color. Halbert added they want to let the Twin Cities and McLean County know “that you are being represented, that we love you, and that you have a place in this community, regardless of your color.”

Mrs. Claus also said the spirit of Christmas wishes of giving love and caring for one another.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus talks about Christmas spirit.
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal works to keep Black history alive

James Joyner arrived Saturday as Santa. He said the holiday spirit is also about brotherhood, and being joyous, loving and Christ-like.

“It’s the time of the year to be joyous, and receive others,” Santa said.

121122-blm-loc-blacksanta3

James Joyner portrays Santa Claus on Saturday at Santa's Station in uptown Normal. 

He hoped that people would continue to share those values throughout the whole year.

Married couple George and Maria Banks came back for another Santa visit with their 3-year-old son, Oliver. He asked for Zurg and Buzz Lightyear spaceships. Maria Banks agreed it was a cool event.(tncms-asset)78459ba0-78c6-11ed-914b-331dca600d0f[8](/tncms-asset)

Normal's Santa Station to honor Merlin Kennedy, community's first black Santa

Noelle Finegan, 4, also stopped by to see Mr. Claus. She said she asked him for a closet for her Barbie Dream House.

Her mother, Jenna Finnegan, said the Santa visit was “awesome.” She said they had just visited the Children’s Discovery Museum and had lunch at Medici.

Afterward, the mom said said her family was headed home for naptime.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus talks about Christmas spirit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News