Families have a smashing time at Mackinaw grape-stomping contest

MACKINAW — Metamora’s Wilma Schmitt said Lucille Ball took comedy to the extreme in “I Love Lucy.”

It’s hard for her to choose her favorite scene from the iconic TV series. Still, the grape-stomping fight scene in the episode “Lucy’s Italian Movie” takes the spot for Schmitt.

She was one of several who arrived Sunday at Mackinaw Valley Winery and Vineyard dressed in costume as Lucy Ricardo, where that same smashing laughter came alive while grape stomping.

Winery General Manager Diane Hahn was another Lucy look-alike who emceed the stomping show. She said the event started in 2008 after the classic TV scene inspired her.

“People love to come out and do this,” Hahn said, adding it’s a natural fit for their winery and vineyard. She had researched how others do it, and said some take it more seriously: They measure how much juice is squeezed from the grapes.

“I just decided we're going to have it be our personality, which is have fun with your family — just a silly, good time,” said Hahn.

There have certainly been fun times at the vineyard event. Hahn recalled TV reporters from different area stations who started a grape-throwing fight of their own.

Hahn’s recently married daughter, Carly Drezek, is the winery tasting room manager. She echoed her mother’s statements.

“This is a day that we really like bringing families together,” she said, “and it's an experience that people don't normally get to do.”

To Drezek, the grape scene from “I Love Lucy” is just pure joy.

“I really have a respect for people that would smush grapes to make wine with them,” she said, while also noting that’s not how the vineyard makes the wine they sell.

Drezek said long ago, festivals and parties would be held for grape stomping.

“It's about community — the community coming together,” she said. "They would make it a festival, but it was hard work, but everybody — I mean, it was the fruit of labor.”

At least a dozen had signed up to stomp by press time, with more expected to join in through Sunday evening. Free face-painting was offered, live music was provided by The Mystery Machine, toys were awarded to kids and gift certificate prizes were given to adults, based on which stomper was the silliest.

Married couple Alexis and Brian Plath, both of Normal, brought their kids Skylar, 8, and Sully, 9, to stomp grapes as well.

Sully said smashed grapes felt really weird on his feet. He added his dad was dancing goofy and they both had fun.

And, he’d do it again next year.

Nadja Vollmer, of Peoria Heights, attended as well. She said her family has stomped grapes there before, and they enjoy hanging out together, and the camaraderie of the event.

Vollmer said it’s their last little hurrah before the cold weather sets in.

Amy and Mark Winters, of Springfield, were there with their kids as well. Amy Winters said the kids were excited for it, and they had no idea wine was once made this way.

She said the grapes felt cold and squishy on her feet, but not sticky.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Abi Winters, stomped in a Lucy costume and said it felt weird. The fourth grader agreed she had fun.

Schmitt hadn’t committed to doing some stomping herself by press time. But she agreed she had been entertained.

“Anything she did was funny,” she said of Lucille Ball. “She was one talented lady.”