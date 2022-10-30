Fallen Hero Wall of Honor to be dedicated in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — America's Gold Star Families Inc. and Casper Brewing Co. will host a dedication ceremony to unveil a Fallen Hero Wall of Honor on Veterans Day.

The dedication will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Casper Brewing Co., 3807 Ballybunion Road, Bloomington. The event is open to the public.

Brewery owner David Casper is dedicating the wall to honor fallen military servicemembers, according to a news release. The inaugural event has identified local Gold Star Families in the Bloomington-Normal area and will honor nine fallen heroes. Military branch symbols and pictures of the nine fallen will be available for viewing, which will serve to honor and remember the sacrifices they made for the country.

Those to be honored include the following:

2LT. Larry G. Stone, served from 1963-67, United States Marine Corps, Vietnam

Frank (Butch) Pistole, served from 1940-42, USMC and Navy, World War II (rank unknown)

Major Reid B. Nannen, served from 2004-14, USMC, OEF Afghanistan

Pfc. Raymond G. Witzig, served from 1967-68, Army, Vietnam

Pvt. Francis (Butch) G. Moews, served from 1943-45, Army, WWII

Sgt. Joseph M. Ekstam, served from 1988-2000, Army, Bosnia

Sgt. Edmund David Zuck II, served from 2008-15, Army, OEF Afghanistan

Sgt. Anthony R. Maddox, served from 2011-13, Army, OEF Afghanistan

Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, served from 2013-17, Army, Global War on Terror, Afghanistan

America's Gold Star Families is a 501c3 organization that provides honor, hope and healing to those grieving any military loss through various programs and services.

For more information, contact Art Rodriquez at 309-750-6787, Frances Maddox at 309-825-5121, or go to americasgoldstarfamilies.org.