Fallen Hero Trees of Honor to be placed in Bloomington, Decatur and Peoria

BLOOMINGTON — A nine-foot Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor will be placed in both the Central Illinois Regional Airport and the Decatur Civic Center through the holidays.

The trees are being sponsored by America's Gold Star Families together with the Sgt. Anthony Maddox Memorial.

Tree lighting ceremonies will be held:

1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur;

5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Central Illinois Regional Airport, 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington.

Each tree will have about 300 hero ornaments to honor military service men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. The hero ornaments include all branches of service, conflicts, and over 40 states across U.S. Each hero ornament includes the rank, name birth, date of death, branch and state of the fallen service men and women.

During the tree lighting ceremony, Gold Star Families that are present will hang their heroes' ornament on the tree in memory of their military service, while their fallen heroes' names will be read aloud. Immediately following the ceremony, attendees will be invited to participate in hanging the rest of the ornaments.

Another Fallen Hero Tree of Honor is hosted by the Peoria Riverfront Museum. A picture of the fallen hero is included on each decorated ornament on the 14-foot tree. That lighting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Each Fallen Hero Tree will be available for viewing through the end of the holiday season.