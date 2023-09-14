BLOOMINGTON — Registration is now underway for fall programs offered by the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department.
The department offers a variety of programs, ranging from sports to art to cooking to crafts and more.
An eight-week "In the Zone Volleyball Camp" is available for boys and girls in grades two through seven. It will focus on developing the foundational skills of volleyball as well as fair play, teamwork and sportsmanship.
Fundamental Football is also available for ages 5 to 11, where kids will have the opportunity to learn the basics of throwing, passing and catching through drills and activities.
A Sporty Kiddos program is being offered for children who have interest in sports, but are not sure which one they would like. Each class will focus on a different sport.
Visit
BloomingtonParks.org for more information.
Vote for The Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week
Tommy Davis, Normal Community
Davis ran for the Ironmen’s first two touchdowns, rushed for 57 yards on eight carries, caught four passes for 74 yards and returned a punt for 37 yards in Normal Community's dominating 43-0 win against Normal West.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dawson Dorn, Eureka
Dorn was 12-of-16 passing and threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown in another balanced Eureka offensive effort in a 47-28 win against Clinton.
ROBYN WIEGAND PHOTO
Keyontae Hamilton, Bloomington
Hamilton had five catches for 63 yards, including scoring grabs of 14, 3 and 20 yards in Bloomington's 34-26 come-from-behind win against Peoria Notre Dame.
Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest
Lorton picked up 173 yards on 38 carries as Fieldcrest defeated Ridgeview-Lexington 36-14 at Minonk.
TNT PHOTO
Alek Weiland, University High
Weiland passed for 238 yards and three TDs while completing 13 of 22 passes in University High's 42-26 Central State Eight victory over Springfield Southeast.
Bo Zeleznik, LeRoy
Zeleznik (19) rushed for 199 yards and five touchdowns to lead LeRoy in a 34-14 win against Deer Creek-Mackinaw that gave LeRoy a 3-0 start to the season.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
