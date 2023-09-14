BLOOMINGTON — Registration is now underway for fall programs offered by the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department.

The department offers a variety of programs, ranging from sports to art to cooking to crafts and more.

An eight-week "In the Zone Volleyball Camp" is available for boys and girls in grades two through seven. It will focus on developing the foundational skills of volleyball as well as fair play, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Fundamental Football is also available for ages 5 to 11, where kids will have the opportunity to learn the basics of throwing, passing and catching through drills and activities.

A Sporty Kiddos program is being offered for children who have interest in sports, but are not sure which one they would like. Each class will focus on a different sport.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.

