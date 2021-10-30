Fall events aflutter with tricks and treats in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Fall is now in season. And so are warm blankets, pumpkins, costumes and sweets.

The Twin Cities were abuzz Saturday with autumn-themed events from dawn to dusk. Families were sure to take advantage of the brisk yet dry weather after three rainy days.

Rader Family Farms near Normal wrapped up its season by hosting a Make-A-Wish Day. Farms Manager Donna Verda said the organization is “dear to our hearts.”

“Part of what we do is connecting the farm to the community,” she said, adding they wanted to make an impact for their last weekend.

The Chi Omega sorority was out on the farm too, Verda said, because Make-A-Wish is their philanthropic focus.

Corey Schieler, a director at State Farm, was the volunteer wish granter for for the day. He told The Pantagraph he got involved with Make-A-Wish 12 years ago when he heard his neighbor’s daughter needed a $13,000 mobility dog for her brittle bone disease.

Their family was trying to raise money, Schieler said, so he told his wife Pam that they had to help them.

Schieler said they put on a carnival in their neighborhood and raised $26,000, enough to help their neighbor and donate the rest to Make-A-Wish.

“I just thought that was a really neat thing to see a community come together,” Schieler said, adding he wanted that feeling to continue.

He explained that each year there are 20 to 25 Make-A-Wish kids in the Bloomington-Normal area, and a lot of wishes involving travel have been put on hold because of COVID.

“When Donna heard the story about what Make-A-Wish was and what she wanted to do, she really ran with it and made it even a bigger event and more fun,” Schieler said.

He said the farm was a fun family center and the kids were excited to be there on Saturday.

“It’s just neat to see smiles on their faces when they're still going through their own critical illness and journey,” Schieler said.

Folks of all ages enjoyed a plethora of activities at the farm, from blasting apples out of a cannon, tumbling though an huge plastic tub called a "rat roller" and navigating corn mazes, to petting goats, alpacas and sheep.

Make-A-Wish kid Keith Johnson, 10, was at the farm with his mother, Sarah, who explained they try to visit every year.

“The kids always look forward to it,” she said.

Keith told The Pantagraph they were going to a Halloween party later that day, and he'd be dressed as The Mandalorian.

Sarah Johnson, of Normal, said the farm is “so well thought out.”

“Every time we come here we are pleasantly surprised.”

Stephen Toy, 23, of Skokie, was another Make-A-Wish kid. His parents, Christine and Andrew, both said their family had an awesome time.

“We got lost in the corn maze,” said Christine Toy.

“I think they also had fun smashing apples,” she said, adding that Stephen shot one into a port-a-potty on the shooting range.

“I thought it was pretty funny.”

The farm was open to the public as well on Saturday, which made for a good turnout on its last day of the season.

Justin Brown of Bloomington said they try to make it there at least once a year, and they were glad the rainy weather held off on Saturday.

And, he said, their kids were a fan of the duck races.

“Feeding the goats, the chicken, the turkeys,” Brown said, “they love it all."

“We’re literally ping-ponging all over the place, one thing to the next, trying to keep up with the kids.”

Courtney Tuggle made it out to the farm from Decatur with her nieces Sophie, 5, and Elanore, 2, who were drawn to the alpacas.

Sophie exclaimed she’s been to the farm before with her mother.

Courtney Tuggle said the kids really liked the bubbles, tiny houses and animals.

“They’re big animal people,” she said. “If we could take them all home, I think they would.”

Also on Saturday was the Hands All Around Quilt Guild Show, Spectrum 2021 at the Interstate Center.

The Pantagraph spoke with quilt-maker Lorna Smith of Eureka, who had an appliqued wool quilt on display, which involves several segments that had to be attached by hand. It took her 10 years to complete it, working on two sections at a time.

She said it was her first time working on that type of quilt, which included plant-based themes.

“My husband is a gardener,” Smith said, “and so it was just putting two loves together.”

This year, she said she finished five Harry Potter quilts for her five grandchildren.

“They’re all readers, which is a real blessing.”

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, at least 300 people showed up for the trunk-or-treat event at Normal West High School.

It was put on by the Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Phi Beta sororities. Shomari Caffey and Kristal Shilven were the main organizers.

Caffey, with Zeta Phi Beta, said they wanted to partner their organizations together for a kid-friendly event, and it was easy to put together.

Shilven said it was amazing that everyone was following COVID protocols and stayed masked up.

“I was blowing bubbles to keep the kids active,” she said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

